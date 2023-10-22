NBA HoopGrids answers for October 22: All answers and hints for Basketball Grid

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in preseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz. The game has become a huge hit, particularly among hardcore hoop fanatics, as it stretches the limits of their knowledge of players and teams.

Every day brings a new challenge, which makes the puzzles all the more interesting. Unlike the Immaculate Grid, where fans need to be 100% accurate, this quiz allows room for error, making it more enjoyable to many.

Here is today’s grid:

Expand Tweet

Clues to the NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Kings and LA Clippers

Cell 3 - A player who averaged 10+ PPG in a season and also played for the Sacramento Kings

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the Chicago Bulls and Portland Trail Blazers

Cel 5 - A player who had stints with the Bulls and Clippers

Cell 6 - A player who averaged 10+ PPG in a season and also played for the Chicago Bulls

Cell 7 - A player who had stints with the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers

Cell 8 - A player who had stints with the Suns and LA Clippers

Cell 9 - A player who averaged 10+ PPG in a season for the Phoenix Suns

Answers to the October 22 NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 could be Sergio Rodriguez, Danny Ainge and Andre Miller. They all played for the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers.

Dahntay Jones, Doug Christie and Greg Kite had stints with the Kings and LA Clippers. Any of them fit well in Cell 2 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Brad Miller, LaSalle Thompson and Corliss Williamson averaged 10+ PPG in a season and also played for the Sacramento Kings. They are Cell 3 answers.

Cell 4 could be Victor Khryapa, Steve Kerr and Will Perdue. They all played for the Chicago Bulls and Portland Trail Blazers.

Rasual Butler, Ron Harper and Brent Barry had stints with the Bulls and LA Clippers. Any of them fit well in Cell 5 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Larry Hughes, Mike Dunleavy and Orlando Woolridge averaged 10+ PPG in a season and also played for the Chicago Bulls. They are Cell 6 answers to today’s grid.

Expand Tweet

Cell 7 could be Sebastian Telfair, Brian Grant and Ronnie Price. They all played for the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers.

Reggie Bullock, Tom Chambers and Marcin Gortat had stints with the Suns and LA Clippers. Any of them fit well in Cell 8 of today’s grid.

Leandro Barbosa, Alex Len and Tyson Chandler averaged 10+ PPG in a season and also played for the Phoenix Suns. Cell 9 is where they suit best.

Here’s the filled-out NBA HoopGrids:

The completed October 22 NBA HoopGrids