NBA Immaculate Grid answers for October 12: All answers and hints for Basketball Grid

The 80th edition of the NBA Immaculate Grid is out for fans to test their basketball knowledge. With the preseason just starting, the grid has become a favorite among basketball fans. A puzzle each day has kept boredom away for hoop fanatics who can't wait for the new season to start.

The Immaculate Grid is more stringent than other basketball puzzles, as fans need to get each cell correct with every single try. Failure to do so would mean that the entire grid remains unsolved, thus the term “immaculate,” which is taken from baseball’s immaculate inning.

See below for today’s grid:

Clues to the NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Warriors and New York Knicks

Cell 3 - A player who had stints with the Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the Detroit Pistons and Grizzlies

Cell 5 - A player who had stints with the Pistons and Knicks

Cell 6 - A player who had stints with the Pistons and Pelicans

Cell 7 - A player who had stints with the Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies

Cell 8 - A player who had stints with the Celtics and New York Knicks

Cell - 9 A player who had stints with the Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans

Answers to the October 12 NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 could be Acie Law or JaMychal Green. They both played for the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies.

Clarence Weatherspoon and David Lee suited up for the Warriors and New York Knicks. Any of them fit well in Cell 2 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

David West and Baron Davis had stints with the Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans. They suit Cell 3 of today’s grid.

Cell 4 could be Jon Leuer since he played for the Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies.

Beno Udrih and Rasheed Wallace played for the Pistons and New York Knicks. Any of them fit well in Cell 5 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Elden Campbell and Josh Smith had stints with the Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans. Cell 6 is where they fit best.

Cell 7 could be Jae Crowder and Tony Allen. They played for the Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies.

Kemba Walker and Courtney Lee suited up for the Celtics and New York Knicks. Any of them fit well in Cell 8 of today’s grid.

Isaiah Thomas and Jordan Crawford had stints with the Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans. They fit well in Cell 9.

Here’s the filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid:

The completed October 12 NBA Immaculate Grid