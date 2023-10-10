NBA journalist covering 76ers fired after criticizing team’s Israel tweet

Jackson Frank, recently appointed as the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers beat writer for PhillyVoice, has lost his job after condemning a 76ers tweet regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The incident happened following a tweet where he expressed support for Palestine as a gesture of solidarity in response to the team's statement regarding Israel. Frank responded by quoting the Sixers' tweet:

“This post sucks! Solidarity with Palestine always.”

His termination came immediately after posting the tweet on X. PhillyVoice.com CEO Hal Donnelly said on Oct. 9:

“Mr. Frank is no longer employed by PhillyVoice.com as of today.”

The 76ers had tweeted:

"We stand with the people of Israel and join them in mourning the hundreds of innocent lives lost to terrorism at the hands of Hamas. #StandWithIsrael"

Why was Jackson Frank terminated as the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers beat writer?

Jackson Frank had recently taken on the role of covering the Philadelphia 76ers beat writer, stepping in last month following Kyle Neubeck's departure from PhillyVoice to join the startup PHLY by All-City.

Frank's X account was deleted after his termination, likely in an effort to safeguard against potential threats, given the volatile situation in Israel at the time.

The region is experiencing a grave crisis, with reports indicating that over 800 Israelis and nine Americans losing their lives in the attacks, which took place on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah. Among the casualties were 260 people attending the Tribe of Nova music festival, where a group of Palestinian terrorists had entered Israel via paragliding from the Gaza Strip border.

The NBA and NBPA have expressed their deep sorrow for the tragic loss of lives in Israel and strongly denounced the act of terrorism. They expressed their solidarity with the people of Israel and hope for lasting peace in the entire region.

Preceding these statements, the Miami Heat had already conveyed a similar message, offering their support to Israel. The Dallas Mavericks had also joined in, declaring their unity with Israel and continued prayers for global peace.

Notably, the Washington Wizards, a team that includes Israeli small forward Deni Avdija on its roster, demonstrated their support for Israel by sharing a pro-Israel message on the team's X account.

The NBA has always been known for taking a stand when it comes to political matters, racism and other global issues. Hence, it's no surprise how many players and teams in the league have expressed their support towards Israel in their dire time of need.