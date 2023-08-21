NBA official account hacked: Alleged former employee hacks Facebook handle

A weird incident took place on Monday, featuring the official Facebook account of the NBA.

Allegedly, a former employee of the organization, who used to work in the social media sector, hacked the league's official Facebook account. They then called out the NBA and Commissioner Adam Silver for the working conditions the organization offered.

The former employee accused the league of forcing its personnel to work numerous hours without taking a break in between. In the post, the employee said they had to work 14 hours per day, and the shifts were non-stop most of the times.

Meanwhile, they said the job was underpaid compared to the working hours and health insurance was not included in the package, but offered after several months.

According to the former employee, quitting the job was the best decision they could make in an effort to avoid any mental health issues:

"How do I log out of this? Haven't worked out here in weeks. Anyway, the NBA overextends its social media employees greatly to the detriment of their health and social lives for a salary of less than $50K annually after taxes.

"I worked 14 hours shifts without breaks at times. Shoutout Adam Silver. We don' get health insurance until 90 days on the job. That's silly, isn't it? Glad I resigned, no need for a job to get in the way of your happiness. Donate to mental health causes."

Former employee's accusations hurt the NBA and Adam Silver's image

The Facebook post went viral, but was quickly removed from the page. It is still unclear how the former employee got access to the account, or why they still had access to it even though they had quit the job.

Without a doubt, it hurt the league's image, as the NBA was supposed to offer excellent working conditions and an ideal environment to its employees.

The league and Commissioner Adam Silver have talked about the importance of setting high working standards no matter if they refer to players, coaches, league executives or employees.

But if the allegations are true, it means Silver and the league have exploited their power over their employees, forcing them to work countless hours for a reduced salary.

Such working practices certainly have a negative impact on the employees' social life and mental health, while creating bad reputation for the league.

In addition, it raises questions regarding the social media accounts' security. Did the former social media employee still have the login details and have access to the accounts even though they don't work for the company?

Or did they hack the system and get access to the Facebook account so they could write the post? Either way, if the allegations are true, this looks bad for the NBA, as this was a security breach that should not have happened.

Until now, neither Adam Silver nor the organization have addressed the issue or released any statements. However, we should expect this to happen, as the allegations are serious and create a bad reputation for the NBA.

