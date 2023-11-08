"NBA player living the secret thug life" - Ja Morant rumored to be featured on GTA 6 cover has NBA fans in splits

Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most popular games, and it's drawing more audiences as Ja Morant has been rumored to be featured on the game's cover. The successor to GTA 5 will reportedly feature the Memphis Grizzlies star following the incident where he was shown with a firearm in a social media livestream.

Fans were surprised to find out that the highly anticipated video game could feature a real person. A cover image of Morant holding a sub-machine gun surfaced on social media.

This rumor did not originate with Rockstar Games because the artwork is not an official release from them. Fans have modified the artwork and replaced Franklin Clinton's (one of GTA 5's protagonists) head with Morant's.

After gaining attention that the artwork of the star is rumored to be in the game, fans shared their thoughts on social media.

Here are some of the best reactions from the fans.

This fan already has a scenario of Morant in the game in his head.

"NGL I'd definitely play a Ja Morant style 'NBA player living the secret thug life' GTA game."

This fan believes Morant's actions are the ones responsible for it possibly happening.

"Lmao! He definitely deserves it!"

Fans have started storylines for the upcoming video game.

"GTA 6 Ja Goes To Miami"

Here are the rest of the fan reactions:

The original artwork was edited from this

Ja Morant is eager to make a return on the court

A few days ago, Stephen A. Smith blasted Ja Morant and the Grizzlies for their horrible start to the season. This season, they've only had one win and six losses, which isn't a good sign. They hope to be contenders this season, but considering their sluggish start, it seems unlikely.

Morant posted an Instagram story of him wearing his in-game gear. It shows his eagerness to return to the basketball court and contribute to his team. The young star is currently serving his 25-game suspension, which will likely end before Christmas.

It's projected that Morant will return on December 19, and many are hoping he'll get the team back on the winning side.

Also read: Stephen A. Smith blasts Ja Morant for infamous gun incident after Memphis Grizzlies' 0-6 start: "He wasn't thinking about his teammates"