NBA Player Props 10/26: Will LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid hit the over tonight?

Despite there being only two games on the slate tonight, there is still a lot of NBA player props to pick from. Thursday's double header features a handful of some of the top stars in the game tonight.

When it comes to NBA player props, points scored is typically what most bettors go to. Some of the more interesting names to take the court tonight include Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James.

Looking at this trio of stars, each has an interesting line in regards to points scored. Embiid and Giannis are both making their season debut, while LeBron and the LA Lakers will be looking to bounce back after a loss to the Nuggets.

For Embiid, his scoring line is set at 29.5 points. As a two-time scoring champion, he has the highest number of these three players. Next up is Giannis at 27.5, followed by LeBron at 20.5.

Which of these NBA player props is most likely of hitting the over?

Based on their averages from last year, all three of these NBA player props are capable of hitting the over. That said, there are multiple new factors at play this season.

Of these three props, Joel Embiid is most likely to hit the over. He is fresh off leading the league in scoring, and is the lone star for his team. The Philadelphia 76ers big man will surely want to start the year on the right foot following another drama-filled offseason.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was another one of the league's top scorers, but his touches are likely to change this year. Now that the Milwaukee Bucks have acquired another superstar in Damain Lillard, there is another superstar in the mix.

Since this will be their first regular season game together, the two of them are still figuring out a way to co-exist on the floor. Because of this, Giannis' high point total could be considered a risky bet.

In year 21, LeBron James is still capable of scoring 20 points per game. That said, it appears the Lakers have a plan for him in regards to his workload.

On opening night, LeBron was pulled after roughly 29 minutes of action. After the game, head coach Darvin Ham cited it could be the new norm for the star forward this season.

With less time on the floor, LeBron's overall production is sure to see a slight deep. Until he's played with this new minutes load consistenly, he will be a tough player to bet on.