NBA Rumors: 76ers insider believes Joel Embiid to Knicks "could happen"

According to Keith Pompey from Philly Inquirer, there's a strong possibility that Joel Embiid could end up with the New York Knicks this off-season.

Embiid, who joined the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2014 NBA Draft, has been with them since then. Pompey said about the Cameroonian's potential move to New York:

"Absolutely can happen. Joel Embiid already owns a house up in New York."

Embiid made headlines when he revealed in an interview with Maverick Carter that he's focused on winning a championship, even if it's with another team.

"I just want to win a championship, whatever it takes," Embiid said. "I don't know where that's going to be, whether that's in Philly or anywhere else. I just want to have a chance to accomplish that. I want to see what it feels like to win that first one, and, then, you can think about the next one."

Joel Embiid was selected third overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2014 NBA Draft. He averages 27.2 points per game (50.1% shooting, including 33.7% from the 3-point range) and 11.2 rebounds.

What Joel Embiid said after losing Game 7 to Boston Celtics?

After failing to close the series in Game 6 after leading 3-2, the 76ers ended up dropping Game 7 on the road to the Celtics. In a 112-88 loss, Joel Embiid only had 15 points (5-of-18 shooting, including 0-of-4 from the 3-point range) and eight rebounds.

During his post-game interview, Embiid admitted that the team needs more than him and James Harden to win the championship.

"I still believe that me and (James Harden), we got a chance to win, but it's gonna take more than us," Embiid said.

"We all gotta look at ourselves. I gotta be better, and I will be better. That's what I'm focused on. All of us, we gotta come back and find ways to just keep improving and help the team."

Some though Embiid was being critical of his teammates, showing a questionable leadership approach, as reported by Gio Rivera in an article for New England Sports Network.

