NBA Rumors: Austin Reaves listed as possible free agent target for Rockets

Following an impressive second season with the LA Lakers, Austin Reaves is expected to be a big name in free agency this summer. He will be a restricted free agent, but some around the league believe he could be in line for a big pay day.

In his second full season with the Lakers, Austin Reaves averaged 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists across 64 games. He stepped his production up even more in the postseason, especially against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals. In that series, Reaves averaged 21.3 points and 5.6 assists while shooting 56% from beyond the arc.

With his impressive postseason run, multiple teams are expected to give him offer sheets in free agency. Recent reports suggest that if the Houston Rockets miss out on James Harden, they could pivot to the LA Lakers guard.

"Should Harden not come to Houston, the Rockets are expected to have interest in Lakers restricted free agent Austin Reaves, I’m told."

If the Rockets don’t land James Harden this summer, it’s believed they will go after the Lakers’ Austin Reaves, per @MikeAScotto If the Rockets don’t land James Harden this summer, it’s believed they will go after the Lakers’ Austin Reaves, per @MikeAScotto.👀 https://t.co/Zzs5X1hvgs

Does Austin Reaves make sense for the Houston Rockets?

While many have question the fit of James Harden on the Houston Rockets, that isn't the case with Austin Reaves. He makes much more sense for them as a free agent target compared to the former MVP.

For starters, Reaves fits the Rockets timeline. He is slightly older than some of their core players, but close enough that they'll all be at their peak at the same time.

When it comes to on the court, Reaves should be able to fit in with Houston nicely. He's also proven that he's capable of playing off a ball-dominant player in LeBron James. With his past experience, Reaves could play alongside Jalen Green long term. He can be a secondary playmaker and scorer with the former No. 2 pick running the offense.

If the Rockets don't land James Harden, they could be a serious threat to steal Reaves from the Lakers. They have some of the most cap space of any NBA team this summer, opening the door for many possibilities. Depending on how bad they want Reaves, they could simply give him an offer sheet that the Lakers cannot match.

Houston has made it clear that they want to speed up their rebuild this summer. After a season that led to him playing in the conference finals, Reaves could bring the skill and experience that they are looking for.

