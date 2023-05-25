NBA Rumors: NBA's Competition Committee to test in-game penalty for flops during Summer League

Flopping in the NBA has become a common thing in the league that it has become difficult to distinguish an actual foul from a flop. Because of its normalized state, players have taken into utilizing it to their benefit for the sake of getting foul calls their way.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the NBA's Competition Committee will be testing in-game penalties, in the Summer League, for players committing flops.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Sources: The NBA’s Competition Committee is discussing potential of in-game penalty for flops that would result in technical foul free throw. Trial is possible at Summer League in July. Sources: The NBA’s Competition Committee is discussing potential of in-game penalty for flops that would result in technical foul free throw. Trial is possible at Summer League in July.

This new in-game penalty will be interesting to see once applied on the court during ball games. It easily will change the dynamic of the game as players will no longer get away with questionable calls.

However, deeming if one is a foul or a flop is a tough challenge on its own for league referees to decide. The implementation itself will show how the league will make things easier fro the officials to call.

Once applied, players will now have to be aware and cautious of their antics on the court. A careless flop will be penalized with a technical foul free throw at the benefit of an opponent.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr calls out NBA to put a stop on flopping

After a Game 4 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr did not mince words in his post-game interview.

"I think we should address it, because the players are so smart, and the entire regular season is about gamesmanship and trying to fool the refs," Kerr said. "And this is how it’s been for a while, and it’s up to us as a league. These are all things that are my personal plea to the NBA. I think we can do better in terms of cleaning up the flopping."

While it is debatable if it’s regarding the flopping, Warriors fans will never know the outcome of that game if the officiating was different. During Game 4, the Warriors had over 22 fouls, while the Los Angeles Lakers only had 15 fouls.

With the brief description on in-game penalty for flops by the NBA's Competition Committee, Warriors coach Steve Kerr mentioned how FIBA penalizes players for flopping.

"I think, to me, what I’ve learned coaching in FIBA ... There’s a flop rule," Kerr said. "If a referee deems a player has flopped, they just call it a technical foul, and it’s pretty penalizing. And so the flopping has basically been eliminated from FIBA, and we have the ability to do the same thing in the NBA if we want."

