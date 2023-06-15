NBA Rumors- The Brooklyn Nets have massive interest in signing John Collins from the Atlanta Hawks

The Brooklyn Nets are rumored to be still interested in Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins. Brooklyn reportedly looked at the possibility of acquiring Collins since the February trade deadline.

Sean Deveney of heavy.com had this to say about a potential trade between the two teams involving Collins:

“The Nets want some guys who can score, and (Collins) can score. But, the only way they can really do something big, can really get someone who can score in there, is if they can get a taker for Ben Simmons,’ one league executive told Heavy Sports.

“‘There aren’t a lot of teams where that would make sense, but Atlanta is one of them because you need to build a defensive group around Trae Young. Now, if you’re the Nets, you still have to convince Atlanta that Simmons wants to play. Obviously, that is the question around him right now.’”

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Brooklyn Nets have had a ‘longstanding interest’ in John Collins, per @NetsDaily The Brooklyn Nets have had a ‘longstanding interest’ in John Collins, per @NetsDaily https://t.co/yJ9DskWGSs

Getting the Hawks to be interested in Ben Simmons will be a lot easier said than done. An assortment of injuries have limited him to just 42 games this season after sitting out the entire 2021-22 campaign. Simmons’ numbers dropped to career lows in Brooklyn after a three-All-Star run with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Ben Simmons averaged just 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.3 steals. The Nets will have to include at least another player in the mix, probably Dorian Finney-Smith, for the Hawks to be interested.

John Collins played 71 games last season and averaged 13.1 points, the lowest since his rookie year (10.5 PPG). He also averaged 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks.

Simmons is owed roughly $78 million in the next two seasons. It might be a contract that the Hawks don’t want to swallow, particularly with the way the former Philly star has been performing.

John Collins, on the other hand, is set to earn $51.8 million during the same span. He has a player option heading into the 2025-26 season. The Nets have a ton of work to do for the Hawks to take them seriously.

The Brooklyn Nets could ultimately rely on Cameron Johnson instead of trading for John Collins

Instead of trading for John Collins, the Brooklyn Nets could use Cam Johnson more.

Cameron Johnson, who was part of the Brooklyn Nets’ haul for wantaway superstar Kevin Durant, played just 42 games last season. He suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee while playing for the Phoenix Suns against the Portland Trail Blazers on No. 6.

Johnson averaged career-highs in points (16.6 PPG), rebounds (4.8 RPG), assists (2.1 APG) and steals (1.4 SPG). He struggled with his shot last season, hitting 46.8%, including 37.2% from behind the arc. The versatile forward, though, is a proven deadshot from deep while with the Suns.

Arizona Sports @AZSports Cam Johnson is out for the rest of the game with a knee injury after he went to the locker room midway through the first quarter. Here is what Al McCoy and Tim Kempton saw. Cam Johnson is out for the rest of the game with a knee injury after he went to the locker room midway through the first quarter. Here is what Al McCoy and Tim Kempton saw. https://t.co/FimLYvpyOz

Johnson’s 40.4% from long-range during his stint in Phoenix was consistently one of the team’s best. He should be able to regain his shooting touch as he gets time to adjust to playing with his new Brooklyn Nets teammates.

Trading for John Collins might be too expensive for the Nets, considering how Ben Simmons has been playing. Instead of going after the Hawks forward, Brooklyn may give more playing time and responsibility to Cam Johnson.

