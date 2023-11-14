NBA SOTY Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates ft. Chris Paul after Week 3

Every year, the Sixth Man of the Year race is one of the biggest in the NBA. Through the first three weeks of the season, there are multiple players worthy of taking home the hardware.

Last season, Malcolm Brogdon took home the award following a strong season with the Boston Celtics. Now on a new team, the veteran guard is among the favorites once again.

As the NBA regular season rages on, here are some of the top reserve players in the league.

NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Rankings

5) Chris Paul, Golden State Warriors

After starting the year in the starting lineup, Chris Paul slid back into a reserve role for the Golden State Warriors. As their sixth man, the former All-Star has done a great job leading the second unit.

In nine games off the bench, Paul is averaging 7.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists. Most notably, he has a plus/minus of +9.2. Paul's ability to run an offense has been a big boost for the Warriors in the minutes Steph Curry is off the floor.

His numbers might not jump off the page, but Paul's name is likely to be in the Sixth Man of the Year conversation all season.

4) Immanuel Quickley, New York Knicks

Over the past two years, Immanuel Quickley has blossomed into one of the top reserve guards in the NBA. He was in the conversation for 6MOY last year, and could very well be a favorite again in 2024.

Through his first 10 games, Quickley is averaging 14.5 points and 3.8 assists while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. His ability to provide consistent offense behind Jalen Brunson has been a catalyst in the New York Knicks bolstering their depth.

3) Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings

Since joining the Sacramento Kings, Malik Monk has embraced a role as a sixth man. In that time, he's proven to be one of the most high-powered reserve guards in the league.

Monk's ability to enter the game and be a microwave scorer has been big for the Kings' second unit. So far this season, he is averaging 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists. If Sacramento can finish near the top of the Western Conference standings again, Monk could get some buzz for Sixth Man of the Year.

2) Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks

Next up is one of the highest-scoring reserve players in the NBA, Tim Hardaway Jr. He's been a starter for most of his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks, but has embraced a reserve role this year.

Hardaway is still seeing similar minutes, but providing a lift off the bench when Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving come off the floor. Through ten games he's scoring nearly 18 points a game and shooting 38% from deep. Given these impressive numbers off the bench, THJ will be a name to watch all year in this award race.

1) Malcolm Brogdon, Portland Trail Blazers

Finishing in the top spot in last year's winner, Malcolm Brogdon. He continues to be one of the most effective bench players in the NBA even after being traded from the Boston Celtics.

Brogdon has come off the bench in five games this year. In that span, he is averaging 18.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Injuries are something to watch with him, but if he puts together another healthy season, he could very well take home this award for the second year in a row.