NBA Summer League: Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Game Preview - July 12th, 2023

The Golden State Warriors have not won any game in the NBA Summer League so far. They will look to finally get one as they face the Dallas Mavericks at the Cox Pavillion located in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 12. The Mavericks won their last game and will hope to keep the momentum.

Warriors vs Mavericks NBA 2k24 Summer League: Prediction

It has been a tough time for the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Summer League and they need to do more in order to beat the tall Dallas Mavericks roster. Odds favor the Mavericks to win this game and the game shouldn't be that close.

The Warriors will stay winless with the final score favoring the Mavericks 95-90.

Golden State Warriors NBA Summer League 2023 Roster

Player Position Yuri Collins Guard Kendric Davis Guard Trayce Jackson-Davis Forward/Center Mikael Jantunen Forward Javan Johnson Forward Jayce Johnson Center Adam Kunkel Guard Isiaha Mike Forward Reggie Perry Center Brandin Podziemski Guard Lester Quinones Guard Gui Santos Forward Adam Seiko Guard Craig Sword Guard

Dallas Mavericks NBA Summer League 2023 Roster

Player Position Marcus Bingham Forward Myles Burns Forward Jaden Hardy Guard Braxton Key Forward AJ Lawson Guard Dereck Lively Center Mike Miles Guard Taze Moore Forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper Forward Brandon Randolph Guard Chris Silva Center Chandler Vauldrin Guard Jordan Walker Guard McKinley Wright Guard

Players to Watch:

Lester Quinones: The former Memphis Tiger has spent time in the NBA G-League for the Santa Cruz Warriors and he looks to have a good case to make the Golden State Warriors season roster. In his last game against the Charlotte Hornets, he led the team with 26 points while shooting 47% from the field.

NBA @NBA



Warriors guard, Lester Quinones is a great sound bite on the court.



continues tonight on ESPNU, ESPN2 and NBA TV! "I can multitask"Warriors guard, Lester Quinones is a great sound bite on the court. #NBA2KSummerLeague continues tonight on ESPNU, ESPN2 and NBA TV! "I can multitask" 😂Warriors guard, Lester Quinones is a great sound bite on the court. #NBA2KSummerLeague continues tonight on ESPNU, ESPN2 and NBA TV! https://t.co/8kyj1SWIHO

Brandin Podziemski: The 2023 19th pick has been showcasing his ability to control the floor but he needs to do more in order to crack the guard-heavy rotation of the Golden State Warriors. His last game was a double-double performance with 10 points and 10 assists but shot 3-of-16 from the field.

Jaden Hardy: After struggling in his rookie season, this NBA G-League Ignite prospect is looking sharp in the NBA Summer League. Against the Sixers, Hardy struggled from the field. He went 5-of-17 but finished with 24 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Grant Afseth @GrantAfseth



Summer Mavs coach Jared Dudley mentioned that Jaden Hardy wasn't listening to play calls and dropping his head. He attributed a halftime talk from Shammgod for turning around Hardy's play. "I thought [Jaden Hardy] played terribly [in the] first half. He wasn't listening to the…"

Derrick Lively: The former Duke Blue Devil is positioned to be in the center rotation as the season comes. In his last game, he tallied eight points and 11 rebounds while shooting 4-of-5 from the field.

Warriors vs Mavericks NBA 2k24 Summer League 2023: Odds, Spread and Moneyline

Moneyline: Warriors (+130), Mavericks (-155)

Spread: Warriors (+3.5), Mavericks (-3.5)

Total 181.5: Over (-110), Under (-110)

