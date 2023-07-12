Basketball
NBA Summer League: Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Game Preview - July 12th, 2023

By Ernest Leo Hernandez
Modified Jul 12, 2023 13:31 GMT
NBA Draft Warriors Basketball
Brandin Podziemski has been struggling to find his shot in the NBA Summer League.

The Golden State Warriors have not won any game in the NBA Summer League so far. They will look to finally get one as they face the Dallas Mavericks at the Cox Pavillion located in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 12. The Mavericks won their last game and will hope to keep the momentum.

Warriors vs Mavericks NBA 2k24 Summer League: Prediction

It has been a tough time for the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Summer League and they need to do more in order to beat the tall Dallas Mavericks roster. Odds favor the Mavericks to win this game and the game shouldn't be that close.

The Warriors will stay winless with the final score favoring the Mavericks 95-90.

Golden State Warriors NBA Summer League 2023 Roster

PlayerPosition
Yuri CollinsGuard
Kendric DavisGuard
Trayce Jackson-DavisForward/Center
Mikael JantunenForward
Javan JohnsonForward
Jayce JohnsonCenter
Adam Kunkel Guard
Isiaha MikeForward
Reggie PerryCenter
Brandin PodziemskiGuard
Lester QuinonesGuard
Gui SantosForward
Adam SeikoGuard
Craig SwordGuard

Dallas Mavericks NBA Summer League 2023 Roster

PlayerPosition
Marcus BinghamForward
Myles BurnsForward
Jaden HardyGuard
Braxton KeyForward
AJ LawsonGuard
Dereck LivelyCenter
Mike MilesGuard
Taze MooreForward
Olivier-Maxence ProsperForward
Brandon RandolphGuard
Chris SilvaCenter
Chandler VauldrinGuard
Jordan WalkerGuard
McKinley WrightGuard

Players to Watch:

Lester Quinones: The former Memphis Tiger has spent time in the NBA G-League for the Santa Cruz Warriors and he looks to have a good case to make the Golden State Warriors season roster. In his last game against the Charlotte Hornets, he led the team with 26 points while shooting 47% from the field.

"I can multitask" 😂Warriors guard, Lester Quinones is a great sound bite on the court. #NBA2KSummerLeague continues tonight on ESPNU, ESPN2 and NBA TV! https://t.co/8kyj1SWIHO

Brandin Podziemski: The 2023 19th pick has been showcasing his ability to control the floor but he needs to do more in order to crack the guard-heavy rotation of the Golden State Warriors. His last game was a double-double performance with 10 points and 10 assists but shot 3-of-16 from the field.

Jaden Hardy: After struggling in his rookie season, this NBA G-League Ignite prospect is looking sharp in the NBA Summer League. Against the Sixers, Hardy struggled from the field. He went 5-of-17 but finished with 24 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Summer Mavs coach Jared Dudley mentioned that Jaden Hardy wasn't listening to play calls and dropping his head. He attributed a halftime talk from Shammgod for turning around Hardy's play."I thought [Jaden Hardy] played terribly [in the] first half. He wasn't listening to the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/pr290OcEuO

Derrick Lively: The former Duke Blue Devil is positioned to be in the center rotation as the season comes. In his last game, he tallied eight points and 11 rebounds while shooting 4-of-5 from the field.

Warriors vs Mavericks NBA 2k24 Summer League 2023: Odds, Spread and Moneyline

Moneyline: Warriors (+130), Mavericks (-155)

Spread: Warriors (+3.5), Mavericks (-3.5)

Total 181.5: Over (-110), Under (-110)

