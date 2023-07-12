NBA Summer League: Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Game Preview - July 12th, 2023

The Golden State Warriors have not won any game in the NBA Summer League so far. They will look to finally get one as they face the Dallas Mavericks at the Cox Pavillion located in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 12. The Mavericks won their last game and will hope to keep the momentum.
Warriors vs Mavericks NBA 2k24 Summer League: Prediction
It has been a tough time for the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Summer League and they need to do more in order to beat the tall Dallas Mavericks roster. Odds favor the Mavericks to win this game and the game shouldn't be that close.
The Warriors will stay winless with the final score favoring the Mavericks 95-90.
Golden State Warriors NBA Summer League 2023 Roster
Dallas Mavericks NBA Summer League 2023 Roster
Players to Watch:
Lester Quinones: The former Memphis Tiger has spent time in the NBA G-League for the Santa Cruz Warriors and he looks to have a good case to make the Golden State Warriors season roster. In his last game against the Charlotte Hornets, he led the team with 26 points while shooting 47% from the field.
Brandin Podziemski: The 2023 19th pick has been showcasing his ability to control the floor but he needs to do more in order to crack the guard-heavy rotation of the Golden State Warriors. His last game was a double-double performance with 10 points and 10 assists but shot 3-of-16 from the field.
Jaden Hardy: After struggling in his rookie season, this NBA G-League Ignite prospect is looking sharp in the NBA Summer League. Against the Sixers, Hardy struggled from the field. He went 5-of-17 but finished with 24 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Derrick Lively: The former Duke Blue Devil is positioned to be in the center rotation as the season comes. In his last game, he tallied eight points and 11 rebounds while shooting 4-of-5 from the field.
Warriors vs Mavericks NBA 2k24 Summer League 2023: Odds, Spread and Moneyline
Moneyline: Warriors (+130), Mavericks (-155)
Spread: Warriors (+3.5), Mavericks (-3.5)
Total 181.5: Over (-110), Under (-110)
