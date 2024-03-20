NBA Twitter abuzz as Team USA draws Serbia in 2024 Olympics

The FIBA Paris 2024 Olympics draw took place on Tuesday and the big news for the United States men’s basketball team is that they’ll start their tournament against Serbia.

The star-studded draw certainly threw up plenty of eye-catching duels, with Serbia, led by reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, finishing runner-up at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The big news fo the Team USA is that they have been matched up with Serbia and South Sudan, while the fourth member of the group will be determined at a later date.

The reaction to the draw has been rather positive with Team USA vying for a historic fifth straight gold medal.

Fans on X expressed their feelings on the draw. Some users said they can’t wait to watch Team USA play Serbia, while others described the matchup as a deliberate attempt by the organizers.

Here are the best reactions:

A breakdown of the draws is highlighted below;

Group A: Australia (world ranking 5), Canada (7), Spain OQT winner, Greece OQT winner.

Group B: Germany (3), France (9), Japan (26), Latvia OQT winner.

Group C: United States (1), Serbia (4), South Sudan (33), Puerto Rico OQT winner.

A look back at Team USA's last meeting with Serbia

While the spotlight will be on Team USA for an easy win, they must not overlook Serbia, who also have a rich history in premier tournament. It won’t be the first time these two teams meeting.

They faced one another in the 2019 FIBA World Cup Final in China. Serbia emerged victorious 94-89 in a consolation game against the United States, handing them their worst-ever finish (seventh place) at a major international tournament.

Team USA reigns supreme in Olympic basketball, with the men capturing the last four gold medals and the women’s team are Olympic champions for seven consecutive times. They haven't lost an Olympic game since 1992 or an international tournament game since 2006 and heavily favored to claim the title once again in 2024.

However, the same cannot be said about the men's path to gold in Paris might not be as smooth. While they'll likely field a star-studded roster, this year's competition boasts a deeper pool of NBA talent spread across opposing teams, pose a significant threat.

Their potential opponents, currently determined by qualifiers happening worldwide, include teams like Italy, Lithuania, and Mexico. These challengers, armed with rising NBA talent, could pose a serious threat to the American squad's quest for gold.