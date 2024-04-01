"Need some of whatever he is smoking": Fans mock Nick Young’s tweet saying JuJu Watkins is an NBA draft prospect

USC women's basketball rookie JuJu Watkins recently caught the attention of former NBA player Nick Young. Watkins has been great in the NCAA Tournament, as she led the Trojans with 30 points in a Sweet 16 74-70 win against Baylor on Saturday.

Young, himself a USC alumnus, was delighted at how Watkins caught fire against Baylor. The former NBA journeyman tweeted that the 18-year-old Watkins could be a future No. 1 pick in the NBA:

“Juju could be the number 1 pick in this NBA draft. She’s cold. USC winning a chip! Fight on!”

Fans had a field day making fun of Young. One fan commented:

"Hope this was a typo and he just missed putting the W. Otherwise we need some of whatever he is smoking. Jesus."

Here are a few other reactions:

One fan even tweeted Young’s “confused” face that became an iconic meme:

Despite the roasting, few fans expressed optimism that Watkins will continue to break records and lead USC to the championship.

Dream come true for JuJu Watkins, USC

While the popularity of NBA and WNBA cannot be compared, the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament has been almost as exciting as the men’s tourney. With players such as Caitlin Clark and JuJu Watkins in the mix, the Elite Eight contests should be great as well.

JuJu Watkins dropped the second most points in March Madness by a USC player against Baylor. She also showed that she can be reliable in the clutch by scoring the Trojans’ last nine points, helping them eliminate the Bears.

Although the quest is not yet over, Watkins said that just making the Elite Eight is already a dream come true for her. Watkins spoke after the win that ended a 30-year wait for USC to return to the quarterfinals:

“It means everything. This is a moment I dreamed of. I didn’t think it would happen so fast honestly, but I’m just glad that I’m able to be a part of this team. It’s so special.

"It’s a testament to what can happen if you follow your dream, so I’m just here as a living proof of that."

Up next for No. 1-seed USC is a showdown against No. 3-seed Connecticut on Monday night for a spot in the Final Four.