"Needs to go to the G-League": NBA fans roast Jordan Poole for claiming to be 'at the top of scouting reports'

Jordan Poole’s career has been in trouble since he joined the Washington Wizards. Poole, who once looked perfectly fit to become a leader on the Wizards roster, has received huge backlash for his performance entering the 2023-24 season.

Poole recently told Chase Hughes, the Wizards reporter, that he was on the top of the opposing team’s scouting reports. He said that he had seen a 'lot of coverage' and knowing his value as a player was 'cool.'

However, NBA fans on X (formerly Twitter) didn’t get along with Poole’s statement and shared their reactions. One of the fans wrote:

“He isn’t a leader. Needs to go to the G League.”

Another fan wrote:

“What, the top of the "Don't worry about him list?"

Here are the comments from fans on “X.”

Kevin Garnett says Jordan Poole “doesn’t belong” in the NBA

Jordan Poole was acquired in the trade to lead the team along with Kyle Kuzma. However, Poole’s picture as a leader isn’t unexpectedly bad, but his stature as a player has also taken a massive hit.

Former NBA champion Kevin Garnett slammed Poole for his bad body language. Talking to Paul Pierce on the “Ticket & The Truth” podcast, Garnett said that the 2022 NBA champion is not bringing a championship environment to the team.

“You ain't acting like it. You flexing champ s**t, but you ain't bringing champ environment in here. You learned this in Golden State , n***? They got your ass out of there because he ain't falling in line. N***s like this don't belong in our league. He does not belong in the league," Garnett said.

So far this season, the Wizards are ranked the worst team in the league with a 2-14 record. While his teammate Kyle Kuzma has largely done his part, Poole hasn’t been himself. He is averaging 17.7 points per game while shooting a career-low 39.9 percent from the field.