"Never won anything together" - NBA fans cook Reggie Miller's call to retire Kevin Durant's jersey with Russell Westbrook in OKC

Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller on Tuesday called on the OKC Thunder to retire former players Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook’s jerseys. He said this during NBC’s broadcast of the season opener Thunder-Rockets matchup.“Nick is gonna have company within the next five to seven years,” Miller said. “Russell Westbrook should be retired here. Kevin Durant, though unpopular, should be retired here. Serge Ibaka, I think, should be retired here. James Harden, I think, should be retired here.”Fans on social media called Miller out over his statement. One fan on X mocked the idea of Durant and Westbrook being hung at the Thunder’s rafters.“lmao a team that never won anything together.”XHabib @RealXHabibLINK@TheDunkCentral lmao a team that never won anything together yeah rightOther fans on X tweeted the same sentiment.Mike @DonMike_XLINK@TheDunkCentral Nah, KD left for the enemy, Harden bounced early, and Ibaka faded out only Russ bled OKC colors through it all. Retire his jersey, not the group chat.MarcoRizzolo @MarcoRizzoloLINK@TheDunkCentral They didn't win shit. Retire them as a participation trophy?Matt @MattyB101390LINK@TheDunkCentral Retiring jerseys is kinda dumb in general. But if you're gonna do it, it should be reserved for guys that only played for one team. Definitely shouldn't be reserved for guys that bounce around the league chasing super teams because they can't win without that.More fans felt the same way.Joshua Franklin @SierraShowMeLINK@TheDunkCentral Nope, you didn't stay around and be loyal long enough for the team to win a championship so nope you don't get a retire here go retire for the TV want a championship with. If the Golden State Warriors would like to retire Kevin Durant's Jersey well they have rafters spaceThe Sports Betting Guy @BackthroughMuskLINK@TheDunkCentral For what? Leaving to chase titles elsewhereDurant made his first visit back to the Thunder’s home arena as a Rocket. The game was an emotional one as his former team, the Thunder, celebrated Ring Night. He recorded 23 points and nine rebounds for Houston, as the Thunder won 125-124 in overtime.During his time at Oklahoma, alongside Westbrook and Serge Ibaka, he led them to the 2016 conference Finals, only to lose against the Warriors in seven games. He then provoked fans with his move to the Warriors shortly after.The move was seen as a betrayal by Thunder fans. Some believed that he took the easy route instead of sticking with Oklahoma. He ended up winning two titles in Golden State.Kevin Durant takes blame for loss on return to OKC as a RocketKevin Durant’s return to the OKC Thunder as a Houston Rockets player didn’t go as planned. The Rockets suffered an opening night loss and Durant blamed himself.&quot;I missed the free throws, and I fouled somebody at the end,&quot; Durant said. &quot;I think those two plays are the reason we lost.&quot;Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka talks to forward Kevin Durant (7) during a break in play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn ImagesHome fans at the Paycom Center didn’t show him much love on his return. He was booed by some fans after he appeared to ask for a timeout when the Rockets had none left.