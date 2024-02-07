New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report (February 7): Zion Williamson and Cody Zeller's status revealed

The New Orleans Pelicans face the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday. New Orleans could be without star forward Zion Williamson as he is listed as questionable on the injury report with a foot injury.

Williamson was questionable for Monday’s game against the Toronto Raptors as well but was cleared to play. He played just 22 minutes for 16 points, five assists and three rebounds, as the Pelicans blew out the Raptors 138-100. Williamson’s limited playing time against Toronto could be positive news as it means he exerted less pressure on the injury.

Cody Zeller, who has dealt with an ankle injury since Dec. 20, isn’t on the New Orleans Pelicans injury report. The injury saw him miss nine games. He did, however, play in the past two games against the San Antonio Spurs and Raptors.

Naji Marshall is the only other player on New Orleans’ injury report with lower back spasm.

What happened to New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson and Cody Zeller?

Zion Williamson has played in 40 games this season, averaging 22.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.0 steals. He has dealt with a foot injury since Jan. 26 that forced him to miss a game against the OKC Thunder on that day. He missed another game on Jan. 31 against the Houston Rockets.

Williamson was deemed questionable with a bone bruise on his left foot prior to the OKC game. The New Orleans Pelicans downgraded his status to out after morning shootaround. Before the foot injury, Williamson dealt with quad and ankle issues as well. He has missed 10 games so far this season.

Cody Zeller has dealt with an ankle injury since Dec. 20. He missed nine out of the Pelicans’ 22 games since the injury. The exact origin of the injury wasn’t announced by the team but he was declared questionable for the Pelicans’ Dec. 21 game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He made a return after two games but has continued to miss games sporadically.

Zeller has played in 35 games this season, averaging 1.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 8:20 minutes.

What are New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson and Cody Zeller’s stats vs LA Clippers?

Williamson has played in six regular-season games against the Clippers, averaging 20.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists. His best performance came on Nov. 24, 2023, when he had 32 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 116-106 win.

Cody Zeller averages 7.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 14 regular-season games against the Clippers.

