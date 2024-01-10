New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report (Jan. 10): Will Jose Alvarado and Cody Zeller be in action?

Cody Zeller will be available on Wednesday for the New Orleans Pelicans against the Golden State Warriors but Jose Alvarado is questionable. New Orleans’ backup big man has been cleared to play after missing the Pelicans’ last two games due to a sprained right ankle. He will resume his role as Jonas Valanciunas’ main reliever.

“Grand Theft Alvarado,” meanwhile, has been upgraded to questionable after sitting out the Pelicans’ 133-100 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. The crowd-pleaser had been dealing with a non-Covid-related illness which was why he was forced to sit out. He had reportedly been limited in practice so his return remains uncertain.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Zion Williamson is also ruled questionable due to a right quad contusion. The Pelicans will be extra careful with any leg or foot injury involving “Zanos,” so it will not be surprising if he’s held out. If Williamson is unable to play, Zeller’s presence will be even more crucial as he provides frontcourt depth to the Pelicans.

What happened to Cody Zeller and Jose Alvarado?

Cody Zeller has been dealing with an ankle injury since Dec. 20. It wasn’t ascertained when he suffered it but he was ruled questionable against the Cleveland Cavaliers on the said date before he was eventually shelved.

The big man sat out again on Dec. 23 versus the Houston Rockets before returning three nights later against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. He played in the next three games as well before missing the past two leading into Wednesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors.

Jose Alvarado, meanwhile, has been healthy since missing a game on Dec. 1 against the San Antonio Spurs. He has been a staple in the New Orleans Pelicans’ lineup until he was held out on Sunday due to a non-Covid-related illness.

“GTA’ is likely going to be a game-time decision. The Pelicans may give an update on his status a few hours before tip-off.

When will Jose Alvarado return?

If Jose Alvarado is unable to play against the Golden State Warriors, his next opportunity to return will be on Jan. 12 versus the Denver Nuggets. As the said matchup is the first of a back-to-back set, New Orleans could also keep him out until the next night against the Mavericks.

Cody Zeller and Jose Alvarado’s stats vs Golden State Warriors

In five games against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, Alvardo has averaged 7.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He didn’t play against them last year and that trend could continue on Jan. 10 this year.

Cody Zeller has faced the Dubs 12 times in his career. He has averaged 8.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists against the multi-titled team from San Francisco.