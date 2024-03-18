New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 18 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors host the New York Knicks on Monday at the Chase Center in San Francisco, with the game set to tip off at 10 p.m. ET. The encounter marks the second and final meeting of their season series, with the Warriors securing a 110-99 victory in their prior matchup at the Madison Square Garden.

Occupying fourth position in the Eastern Conference, the Knicks are riding an impressive three-game winning streak. Their recent successes include victories over the Portland Trail Blazers and the Sacramento Kings during their West Coast road trip.

Since the All-Star break, the Knicks have been a solid 7-5 record and have particularly excelled in their last five outings, winning four. Conversely, the Warriors find themselves in ninth place in the Western Conference.

They enter the matchup following an impressive 128-121 road triumph over the LA Lakers, claiming a 2-1 series lead. In their past four games, the Warriors have had mixed results, winning twice. Since the All-Star break, the team has posted a commendable 8-5 record.

New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors injuries

New York Knicks injury report for Mar. 18

OG Anunoby (elbow), Mitchell Robinson (ankle) and Julius Randle (shoulder) feature on the Knicks' injury report.

Player Status Injury OG Anunoby questionable elbow Julius Randle out shoulder Mitchell Robinson out ankle

Golden State Warriors injury report for Mar. 18

There are no players on the Warriors' injury report. All players are listed as available.

New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart

New York Knicks starting lineup and depth chart for Mar. 18

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jalen Brunson Miles McBride Shake Milton SG Donte DiVincenzo Alec Burks SF Josh Hart Bojan Bogdanovic Charlie Brown Jr. PF OG Anunoby * Mamadi Diakite Mamadi Diakite C Isaiah Hartenstein Precious Achiuwa Jericho Sims

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart for Mar. 18

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Steph Curry Chris Paul Lester Quinones SG Brandin Podziemski Klay Thompson Moses Moody SF Andrew Wiggins Gary Payton || PF Jonathan Kuminga Dario Saric Usman Garuba C Draymond Green Trayce Jackson-Davis Kevon Looney

New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors preview

The New York Knicks will look to continue their impressive streak of limiting opponents to fewer than 100 points for the sixth straight game on Monday.

In March, only one team, the Atlanta Hawks, has surpassed the century mark against the Knicks. Ranked seventh in defensive rating, the Knicks stand out as a formidable force in the high-scoring landscape this season.

Their defensive excellence is clearly evident, starting with their sixth-ranked defense at the rim. That's complemented by their adept ability to force missed shots from various areas of the court, including the paint and beyond the 3-point line.

Shifting focus to their offensive prowess, Jalen Brunson is a pivotal figure in the New York Knicks' success, boasting impressive averages of 27.5 points and 6.4 assists per game.

Thanks to the dynamic playmaking of the first-time All-Star, the Knicks have ascended to 14th position in offensive rating, showcasing their ability to score effectively on the court.

The Golden State Warriors are determined to elevate their position from the precarious play-in standing they are occupying. With a commendable 2-1 record from their recent road excursion, the team returns home boasting an offensive rating ranking 11th in the league.

Led by Steph Curry, it comes as no surprise that the Warriors showcase a formidable presence in 3-point shooting, ranking third in attempts per game and eighth in 3-point efficiency.

Despite demonstrating proficiency at the rim, ranking fifth in rim efficiency, the Warriors' frequency of shots taken within five feet of the hoop remains low, 26th best in the league.