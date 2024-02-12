New York Knicks vs Houston Rockets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for February 12 | 2023-24 NBA season

The New York Knicks are back on the road after spending the last six games at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks will travel to Houston to face the Rockets on Monday before heading to Orlando and Philadelphia. Houston enters the game on a losing streak and has lost seven of their last 10 games.

New York finished off its home stand with a 3-3 record, losing back-to-back games against the Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards. The silver lining for the Knicks is they got Jalen Brunson back after missing one game because of a sprained ankle.

Sunday's game will be the second and final meeting of the season between the Knicks and the Rockets. The Knicks beat Houston at MSG on Jan. 17 and have not lost against them since Feb. 24, 2020.

New York Knicks vs Houston Rockets injury reports for Feb. 12, 2024

New York Knicks injury report for Feb. 12, 2024

The New York Knicks will be without at least three players on Monday night. OG Anunoby, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson are all listed as out against the Houston Rockets. Anunoby and Robinson are recovering from their respective surgeries, while Randle has a dislocated right shoulder.

Isaiah Hartenstein is questionable heading into the game and will likely be a game-time decision due to a sore left Achilles tendon. Jericho Sims is tagged as probable, which means he's got a better chance of suiting up than Hartenstein.

Houston Rockets injury report for Feb. 12, 2024

The Houston Rockets are dealing with a bunch of injuries with four players listed as out against the New York Knicks. Fred VanVleet has a strained adductor, Tari Eason is recovering from a lower left leg injury and Cam Whitemore has a sprained right ankle.

Steven Adams, who was acquired at the trade deadline, will remain out for the season after undergoing left knee surgery in the offseason. Alperen Sengun, on the other hand, is potentially a game-time decision with a questionable tag because of a back problem.

New York Knicks vs Houston Rockets starting lineups and depth charts for Feb. 12, 2024

New York Knicks starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 12

Head coach Tom Thibodeau won't have three of his regular starters against the Houston Rockets. However, the New York Knicks added rotational depth at the trade deadline, so here's the team's starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 12:

PG - Jalen Brunson | SG - Donte DiVincenzo | SF - Josh Hart | PF - Bojan Bogdanovic | C - Precious Achiuwa

POS STARTERS SECOND THIRD PG Jalen Brunson Miles McBride Cory Joseph SG Donte DiVincenzo Alec Burks Duane Washington Jr. SF Josh Hart Moses Moody Charlie Brown Jr. PF Bojan Bogdanovic Jericho Sims Jacob Toppin C Precious Achiuwa Isaiah Hartenstein Taj Gibson

Houston Rockets starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 12

Despite the current struggles, head coach Ime Udoka has no other choice but to stick with his players. Injuries to Fred VanVleet and Cam Whitmore drastically change the current starting lineup and depth chart of the Rockets:

PG - Jalen Green | SG - Amen Thompson | SF - Dillon Brooks | PF - Jabari Smith Jr. | C - Alperen Sengun

POS STARTERS SECOND THIRD PG Jalen Green Aaron Holiday Nate Williams SG Amen Thompson Reggie Bullock SF Dillon Brooks Jae'Sean Tate Nate Hinton PF Jabari Smith Jr. Jeff Green Jermaine Samuels C Alperen Sengun Jock Landale Boban Marjanovic

New York Knicks vs Houston Rockets key matchups

One of the key matchups of the game is Jalen Brunson vs. Jalen Green. Both are scoring guards capable of taking over the contest, with Brunson likely having the edge. He's been phenomenal for the Knicks, while Green has had a rough patch this season in Houston.

If Alperen Sengun gets cleared to play against the Knicks, it would interesting to see him battle the rest of the big men. Sengun will possibly get entangled with players such as Precious Achiuwa, Isaiah Hartenstein, Taj Gibson and Jericho Sims.

