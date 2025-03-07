New York Knicks vs LA Clippers predicted starting lineups and depth charts for March 7 | 2024-25 NBA season

Friday's slate of NBA action will be capped off by a New York Knicks vs LA Clippers game. The cross-conference showdown will see the Knicks looking to snap a two-game skid after a loss to the LA Lakers on Thursday, while the Clippers aim to make it two in a row after a 123-115 win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

Ad

New York is third in the Eastern Conference with a 40-22 record. The team is 4.5 games behind the Boston Celtics and 3.5 games ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Meanwhile, LA is eighth in the Western Conference, one game behind the Minnesota Timberwolves and half a game ahead of the Sacramento Kings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With the Clippers looking to move up the standings and clinch a guaranteed playoff berth while staving off a play-in appearance, Friday's game seems poised to deliver fireworks.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

New York Knicks vs LA Clippers: Injury reports

New York Knicks injury report

Mitchell Robinson is likely to be rested, as he just recently returned to action. With Friday's game being the second leg of a back-to-back, Tom Thibodeau could elect to give him the night off.

OG Anunoby is battling an injury but saw 44 minutes of action on Thursday. It remains to be seen if he will play against the Clippers.

Ad

LA Clippers injury report

Per the NBA.com 12:30 p.m. ET injury report, the Clippers will be without Norman Powell (hamstring) and Ben Simmons (knee). Cam Christie will also not be available as he is on G League assignment.

New York Knicks vs LA Clippers: Predicted starting lineups and depth charts

New York Knicks

Assuming Mitchell Robinson will not play and OG Anunoby is available, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau will likely start Jalen Brunson (PG), Mikal Bridges (SG), Josh Hart (SF), Anunoby (PF) and Karl-Anthony Towns (C).

Ad

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PG Jalen Brunson Cameron Payne Delon Wright Tyler Kolek SG Mikal Bridges Miles McBride Pacome Dadiet SF Josh Hart Landry Shamet PF OG Anunoby Precious Achiuwa Mar'Jon Beauchamp C Karl-Anthony Towns

Ad

LA Clippers

With Norman Powell out, look for LA coach Tyronn Lue to start James Harden (PG), Kris Dunn (SG), Amir Coffey (SF), Kawhi Leonard (PF), and Ivica Zubac (C).

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG James Harden Patty Mills SG Kris Dunn Bogdan Bogdanovic SF Amir Coffey Jordan Miller PF Kawhi Leonard Derrick Jones Jr Nic Batum C Ivica Zubac Drew Eubanks Kobe Brown

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback