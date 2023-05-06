New York Knicks vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - May 6th, 2023 | NBA Playoffs, Game 3

Julius Randle returned from a sprained ankle to help the New York Knicks tie their series against the Miami Heat in Game 2. The All-Star forward put on a gritty 38-minute performance, finishing the game with 25 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Randle re-injured his ankle in the Game 5 clincher against the Cleveland Cavaliers and missed Game 1 of the series against the Heat. “Don Julio’s” return was crucial as Miami’s defense keyed on him right from the get-go.

The attention given to Julius Randle gave his teammates more opportunities to make an impact in the game. RJ Barrett had 24 points, three rebounds and three assists.

The biggest shots of the night, however, came from Jalen Brunson who carried his Game 1 struggle into the first half of Game 2. He only had seven points in the first half, hitting 1-6 field-goal attempts.

The lefty point guard couldn’t be denied in the fourth quarter. He scored timely buckets and orchestrated the New York Knicks offense with poise.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat almost didn’t need Jimmy Butler to beat the Knicks. With the playoffs leading scorer watching from the bench with a sprained ankle, Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent carried the Heat.

The undrafted duo combined for 43 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists. Miami will need them to sustain their form for Game 3.

Underdog NBA @Underdog__NBA Jimmy Butler (ankle) listed questionable for Saturday. Jimmy Butler (ankle) listed questionable for Saturday.

Jimmy Butler remains questionable but he is reportedly looking to play on Saturday.

Where to watch

Game 3 of the second-round series between the New York Knicks and Miami Heat will start at 3:30 PM ET. ABC will air the game on national TV.

Basketball fans can catch the action by streaming the game via the NBA League Pass.

Game preview

The New York Knicks struggled with their shots in both games at Madison Square Garden. If not for their timely baskets in Game 2, they could have been staring at a 0-2 deficit as the series shifted to Miami.

Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle will get their points. They are too good to be completely shut down. The Knicks will need other players such as RJ Barrett, Josh Hart, Quentin Grimes and Immanuel Quickley to step up.

Miami is tough to beat on the road, they’ll be even more difficult to beat on their home floor.

The Miami Heat nearly overcame Jimmy Butler’s absence and stole another game in New York. Butler’s expected presence might be the boost the team will need to go up 2-1 in the series.

“Jimmy Buckets” is averaging 35.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals. He was the unquestioned best player in the first round of the playoffs. Having him in the lineup for Game 3 will spark the Heat.

Game prediction

Spread: Heat (-3.5)

Total (O/U): 209.5

Moneyline: Knicks (+150) vs. Heat (-185)

Jimmy Butler smiled almost maniacally after the Miami Heat lost to the New York Knicks in Game 2. He might have something special brewing against their rivals when they meet again on Saturday.

Butler’s return will make the Heat the dreaded giant slayer. The Knicks will find out that Miami is a different animal on their floor compared to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Miami Heat 110, New York Knicks 105

