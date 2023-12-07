“Ni**as leave LA and start making shots”: Bucks fans shower praise on former Lakers guard ahead of NBA In-Season semifinal

Following a brief stint with the LA Lakers, Malik Beasley now finds himself on the Milwaukee Bucks. As he prepares for the semifinals of the NBA in-season tournament, fans showed him praise after a strong start to the season.

Malik Beasley joined the Lakers at the trade deadline after being a part of the Russell Westbrook deal. He had a team option for this season, but LA declined. Upon hitting free agency, he siged with the Bucks for a veteran's minimum contract.

As Milwaukee prepares for their semifinal matchup, the team posted a clip of Beasley and Damian Lillard getting shots up together. Fans in the comments began praising his play, mainly his improved shooting since his short time with the Lakers.

Beasley and the Bucks will take the court in Las Vegas Thursday night looking to punch their ticket to the in-season tournament finals. The only team standing in their way of playing for the NBA Cup is the Indiana Pacers. These teams will face off at 5 p.m. Easter Time in front of a nationally televised audience.

How much has Malik Beasley's shooting improved with the Milwaukee Bucks?

Throughout his career, Malik Beasley has been a rather efficient three-point shooter on good volume. However, he has taken things to a new level with the Milwaukee Bucks.

For his career, Beasley is shooting 46% from deep on close to seven attempts per game. Before this year, he'd only shot over 40% in a season once, and it came back in 2019.

During his time with the LA Lakers, Beasley shot about league average from deep. In 26 games, he connected on 35.3% of his attempts while getting up over seven a game. That is not bad considering the volume, but Beasley has been nothing short of lights out for the Bucks.

Through his first 21 games, Beasley's best shooting performance came against the Toronto Raptors in mid November. He scored a season-high 30 points, and connected on eight of his 11 attempts from beyond the arc.

A catalyst in Beasley's stellar shooting is likely the quality of his looks. Playing alongside a superstar duo in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard has allowed him to show how impactful he can be. When defenses sag off him to give the stars more attention, it allows him to generate open looks as a kick-out option.

With his stellar shooting, Beasley currently finds himself in the top ten in the NBA in three-point percentage.