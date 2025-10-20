  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Nick Nurse and Tyrese Maxey have already spotted something "mature" about Sixers rookie VJ Edgecombe

Nick Nurse and Tyrese Maxey have already spotted something "mature" about Sixers rookie VJ Edgecombe

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Oct 20, 2025 13:46 GMT
An image of Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and Nick Nurse
Tyrese Maxey and Nick Nurse see something "mature" in VJ Edgecombe. Credit: Maxey/IG, Edgecombe/IG, NBA/x

Philadelphia 76ers rookie VJ Edgecombe gives the Philly fanbase a reason to be optimistic about the team's future. In case the team's loyal supporters are still skeptical of Edgecombe's potential, they can just take Nick Nurse and Tyrese Maxey's word for it.

In a piece published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Monday, Sixers beat reporter Keith Pompey asked Maxey and Nurse about their prized rookie's prospects. Maxey, who has been the anchor of the Sixers' backcourt since James Harden left, offered high praise for Edgecombe.

"He makes good decisions,” Maxey said of Edgecombe. “He doesn’t let people speed him up. I think he plays extremely mature for being a rookie."
Maxey could personally use help from an "extremely mature" guard like the 6-foot-4 Edgecombe. After an All-Star campaign in 2023-24, Maxey played just 52 games this past season and saw a slight decline in his shooting percentages. Having a talent like Edgecombe by his side will help the fiery floor general steady the ship.

Meanwhile, Nurse was delighted to note that the third overall pick of the 2025 NBA draft appears to be ahead of schedule.

"I think we thought, 'OK, maybe he could play on the ball some,' and we were talking about, 'Let’s do it at summer league,'" Nurse said after the Sixers' final preseason game. "But where we’re at, I think he’s way ahead of where we thought he might be, being able to do that."
The Sixers have a lot to figure out this season (including the availability of their top stars Joel Embiid and Paul George), but it seems that they can afford to place plenty of trust in their 20-year-old guard of the future.

"He does that at an amazing level": Sixers HC points out specific defensive tactic that VJ Edgecombe does proficiently

During a media availability last week, Nurse complimented Edgecombe on one particular defensive tactic that he's been executing well in the preseason.

"Getting over screens. He does that at an amazing level. You can screen him all day and maybe never get him off his man," Nurse told reporters.

Nurse went on to say that he has been "most impressed" by Edgecombe's IQ, which he demonstrates by promptly applying insights from film viewing.

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
