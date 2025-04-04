“Nico Harrison knew something” - Lakers fans gravely concerned about Luka Doncic after underwhelming effort vs Warriors

Fans reacted as Luka Doncic picked the wrong time to struggle for the LA Lakers. The former Dallas Mavericks superstar tallied 19 points on 6-for-17 shooting in LA’s 123-116 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. While LeBron James and Steph Curry dazzled, Brandin Podziemski and Austin Reaves stole the limelight from Doncic.

Ad

Doncic missed all six attempts from behind the arc, ending his streak of 114 games with at least a 3-pointer.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans reacted to his uncharacteristically poor performance:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“nico harrison knew something.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan said:

“Nico saw the future.”

Another fan added:

“Nico you dirty mf”

@GoatDefence continued:

“Mentally, he’s cooked after the trade”

@IWONTHEMONEY7 reacted:

“Wow, that's a crazy streak to end. Not the best night for it to happen.”

Dallas Mavericks GM reportedly moved Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers because Anthony Davis improved the Mavs’ chance of winning a championship. Harrison thought AD was the “better cultural fit” than the perennial All-NBA star. Poor production on offense was likely not the reason the Mavericks shipped the point guard to Hollywood, though.

Ad

Doncic had back-to-back rough shooting nights. He scored 20 points against the Houston Rockets on Monday, but it took him 16 shots to get his tally. He went 1-for-7 from deep in that game, but the Lakers bucked his struggles to win 104-98.

Against the Dubs, the Lakers were not as fortunate, though. Luka Doncic’s lethargic shooting was too much to overcome despite LeBron James and Austin Reaves combining for 64 points.

Expand Tweet

Ad

JJ Redick isn't worried about Luka Doncic’s shooting struggles

Luka Doncic went 2-for-6 in the first quarter, including 0-for-3 from 3-point distance. The Slovenian couldn't shake out of the slump that hounded him two nights before against the Houston Rockets.

In a sideline interview after the first quarter, coach JJ Redick said that he wasn't worried about his prized point guard’s shooting. After the game, the coach hammered on the same point:

Ad

"It wasn't his night."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Redick better be hoping that Doncic regains his shooting touch as the Lakers close the season. The loss dropped LA’s record to 46-30 for the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference.

They are only 1.5 games ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves (45-32) and two ahead of the LA Clippers (44-32). If they don’t have a strong finishing kick, the Lakers could fall to the play-in tournament.

The Lakers could sprint to the finish line and earn a top 4 spot if Doncic gets his magic back.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback