"NICO HARRISON THIS IS YOUR FAULT": NBA fans equate Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl struggles to Luka Doncic trade 

Nico Harrison continues to take the blame, even for the non-Luka Doncic trade. The Dallas Mavericks GM was squarely blamed for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs' struggles in the Super Bowl. NBA fans took shots at Harrison for Mahomes' performance as the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl 40-22.

One of the fans minced no words calling out Harrison:

"NICO HARRISON THIS IS YOUR FAULT YOU RATTLED MAHOMES BY TRADING LUKA"

More responses followed with one of the fans tweeting:

"Lynz, I was thinking the same thing- He has Luka effects as well."

Another added:

"it's actually @mcuban's fault for trading the Mavericks for money. stop trading and believe in something mark. there's more important things than money"

One fan felt this had nothing to do with Dallas:'

"Nah this ain’t got nothing to do down here with us in Dallas."

An Eagles fan made his intent clear.

"we rooting for the eagles sorry"

Luka Doncic's trade came as an absolute shocker as he was traded to the LA Lakers for Anthony Davis. The trade will continue to make rounds for a long time, but for Mahomes, this will be a Super Bowl to forget.

