Nikola Jokic points tonight: Reigning finals MVP's onslaught continues with 31-piece on Victor Wembanyama (March 15)

Nikola Jokic couldn't be stopped again as he tallied 31 points on 68.4% shooting against Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs. Jokic made it look easy despite having to face the 7-foot-3 phenom.

He got blocked on the first play, but that didn't seem to have much impact on his confidence. Jokic's efforts helped the Denver Nuggets cruise to a 117-106 win as expected.

"The Joker" played 30:54, exiting the game before the fourth quarter started. He never returned the game after executing his job within three frames. He also had seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

As always, Jokic adjusted his game based on his teammates' needs. Since the others struggled in the field, Jokic donned the scorer's hat in this contest.

Jamal Murray scored 15 points on 6 of 16 shooting, while Michael Porter Jr. made 5 of 9 shots but played only 23 minutes. The Spurs were not expected to pose much threat, but with Wembanyama, the Nuggets had to ensure they got the most out of Jokic early. He was their only answer to Wembanyama's interior defense.

Denver improved to 47-20, reclaiming the top seed in the West. Meanwhile, the Spurs slumped to their 53rd loss of the season.

Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs Game Top Player Stats ft. Nikola Jokic's 31-point night

The Denver Nuggets took control early in Friday night's win over the San Antonio Spurs. They had a 19-point lead in the first quarter, trimmed to nine by halftime by the Spurs. San Antonio continued its momentum in the third, making it a close game. However, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray shifted gears again to regain momentum and close the contest.

The Spurs suffered from turnovers again, committing 16 and conceding 27 points off them. They didn't get any significant contributions from Victor Wembanyama or others on offense. Jeremy Sochan was the only player to shoot over 50.0% among players with nine shots or more.

San Antonio shot 45.7%, including 11 of 29 from 3. Meanwhile, the Nuggets made 55.1% of their shots, including 10 3s. The teams were evenly matched in second chance and fastbreak points.

However, the Nuggets were much ahead in paint scoring, courtesy of Nikola Jokic and the team's ability to break down the Spurs' defense.

Here's a look at the top player stats from Nuggets-Spurs:

Nuggets:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK Nikola Jokic 31 7 5 0 2 Michael Porter Jr. 13 7 1 1 0 Jamal Murray 15 10 7 3 0 Christian Braun 13 4 4 4 0

Spurs:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK Jeremy Sochan 19 6 4 1 0 Victor Wembanyama 17 9 2 2 3 Devin Vassell 17 2 2 1 1 Zach Collins 13 6 0 0 0