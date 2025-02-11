"No death threats today?" - Mavericks fans react to Nico Harrison sighting at home arena since mega Luka Doncic trade

The Dallas Mavericks fanbase is in a frenzy after general manager Nico Harrison traded Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers. While fans have no problem in acquiring Anthony Davis in exchange, they feel betrayed by the idea of getting rid of their poster boy.

Doncic represented the Mavericks for seven seasons and was seen as the one next in line after Dirk Nowitzki had retired in 2019. However, Luka's time in Dallas came to an abrupt end, leading to fan ager at the Mavs' front office. They even went as far as protesting on Saturday before the Houston Rockets game.

While fans continue to howl at Nico Harrison, it appears that the general manager remains unfazed by the situation. Harrison was spotted at the American Airlines Center ahead of the Mavs' game against the Sacramento Kings on Monday. Fans on social media couldn't help but share their thoughts on his sighting. Here's what some of them said on X, formerly Twitter:

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"No death threats today?"

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

"And all smiles, too, despite the alleged death threats."

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions on X:

"He (they) really got away with the greatest heist in NBA history (collusion). Luka’s gone & we are stuck with a FO/Ownerships group whose reign of terror has only just begun," one pointed out.

"Why is he smiling? He should be walking around ashamed for the rest of his life," one said.

"And.... he's smiling.... looks happy ... too bad the rest of us can't be smiling and happy. Ty, Nico. I'm sorry, but I can't be happy that you're happy," another said.

"I can’t believe he still has a job," another said.

Lakers fans excited for Luka Doncic's debut amid Mavericks fans' disappointment

Luka Doncic is set to make his LA Lakers debut on Monday against the Utah Jazz. It's a highly anticipated game for Lakers fans, as Doncic will be teaming up alongside LeBron James.

LA has been doing great this season, maintaining their spot in the playoff picture. Now with Doncic in their ranks, many believe that their chances of making a deep playoff run are better.

Lakers fans on social media are hyped up about Luka Doncic's imminent debut and have expressed their excitement to witness the Slovenian star wear the purple and gold colors. Meanwhile, Dallas Mavericks fans remain disappointed with the front office as they traded away their golden boy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.