"No wonder the Bucks are losing" - NBA fans poke fun at Damian Lillard for quirky workout session

Amid the Milwaukee Bucks' struggles, a video of superstar point guard Damian Lillard engaging in a peculiar core stability workout went viral on X/Twitter. The clip left NBA fans roasting the eight-time All-Star for having mixed priorities.

The video, originally posted by fitness coach Cem Eren on Instagram (@cemcondition83), features Lillard rotating a large liquid-filled ball. While doing so, his trainer can be heard repeating the word "shift."

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The clip's virality comes as Milwaukee has lost four straight games and six of its last seven. So, many X users jokingly blamed Lillard's unorthodox fitness regimen for his team's shortcomings.

"No wonder the Bucks [are] losing," @BRICKW0RLD said.

"He needs to be working on putting the ball in the basket. WTF is this? [The] Bucks are cooked," @SealRockCapital said.

"He should work on his winning ability first," @Kyle_Obst47 said.

Meanwhile, others quipped that the 33-year-old is already preparing for next season.

"This is great. Next season will be hot and [fire]," @daram_ola said.

"Working out to be ready for next season with Doc [Rivers]," @JimmyBucketzzzz said.

@Chevybwoy69 and @tamlaw61 even likened Lillard's exercise to a "bartender" making a "mixed drink."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, some directly criticized Lillard's workout, including @3LevelScorer, who called it "pure unadulterated bulls**t."

Expand Tweet

It's fairly common for players to engage in core workouts. However, it appears that fans would prefer to see Lillard prioritize working on his game, given his 38.0% shooting clip over his last five outings.

Also Read: “At the end of the day, the day gone end”: GloRilla opens up about shooting her shot at Damian Lillard

Amid viral workout, Damian Lillard says Milwaukee is facing "some of the hardest times of the season"

During the Bucks' four-game losing streak, three of their defeats have come against the NBA's bottom-seven teams. That includes a 117-111 home loss to the Toronto Raptors (25-53) on Friday, who entered the night on a league-worst 15-game losing skid.

After the embarrassing loss, Damian Lillard questioned Milwaukee's focus, adding that his squad is in arguably the season's most challenging stretch.

“These are situations where we’ve just got to have discipline and get the job done, and we haven’t,” Lillard said. “But if you ask anybody in the league, they’ll tell you these are some of the hardest times of the season."

Lillard and his co-star Giannis Antetokounmpo face NBA title expectations in their first season as teammates. Many even proclaimed the Bucks the Eastern Conference favorites before the season.

However, with just four games remaining, Milwaukee (47-31) is a whopping 15.0 games behind the first-seeded Boston Celtics (62-16). Meanwhile, it is only 4.0 games ahead of the eighth-seeded Miami Heat (43-35).

Additionally, the Bucks only rank 19th in the NBA in defensive rating (115.2). So, if they don't improve their play soon, their hopes of contending could be short-lived.

Also Read: "College basketball isn’t what it used to be": $100m worth Damian Lillard demands NCAA to bring changes to transfer portal rules amid rise in NIL