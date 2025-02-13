"Not escaping the allegations" - NBA fans react as Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu nix 3-Point Competition after Caitlin Clark's declined invite 

Last year, Steph Curry partook in a new event at All-Star weekend by facing off against Sabrina Ionescu in a 3-point shootout. Following this first-ever NBA/WNBA clash, fans stormed social media after recent news regarding a rematch.

In recent weeks, there have been countless rumors of another showdown between a pair of sharpshooters. The league had hopes of adding more players into the fold, most notably Caitlin Clark and Klay Thompson. However, the Indiana Fever guard opted to decline the invitation.

Just a few days before All-Star weekend, reports emerged regarding Steph Curry and Ionescu's showdown. The league has come to the decision to not have a similar event during this year's festivities.

This announcement led to a plethora of reactions from NBA fans on social media:

Most fans were displeased at this news, stating that this cancelation is another reason why All-Star Weekend continues to bring in fewer viewers.

"All-Star game sucks more every year." One fan said.

"I dont get it. This was fun. Great way to promote wnba players." Another fan said.

"This was the best part of it last year smh. Nba cant ever get sh*t right," said one fan.

Ionescu stepped up to the challenge to take on the Warriors star last year after posting a perfect score in the WNBA 3-point contest. While shooting from the NBA line, she finished with a score of 26. In the end, Curry went on to narrowly win with a score of 29.

Steph Curry didn't want a rematch with Sabrina Ionescu at NBA All-Star weekend

With the Golden State Warriors hosting All-Star weekend this year, Steph Curry has been vocal about his thoughts regarding the festivities. According to one insider, the two-time MVP played a part in this event being canceled.

While reporting on the decision to forego the shootout this year, Warriors insider Anthony Slater stated that Curry and Sabrina Ionescu wanted the event to grow. Both sides had no interest in just another rematch, which led to things being scrapped this year.

"League sources with direct knowledge of the negotiations said Curry and Ionescu were not interested in a rematch. They wanted to expand the competition to include WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark, and potentially Curry’s former teammate Klay Thompson."

The NBA heavily pursued Caitlin Clark to join Ionescu in representing the women's game, but she opted to hold off. She wants her first 3-point competition to be with the WNBA.

Based on Clark's response, it seems that she'd be open to doing something like this in the future. Steph Curry might not get the chance to show out in front of his home fans, but his battle with the WNBA's finest doesn't seem like a one-off outing.

