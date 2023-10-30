"Not moved by Embiid’s regular szn stats": NBA fans left unimpressed with Joel Embiid, who explodes for 35 points vs. Blazers

The Philadelphia 76ers thought of resting Joel Embiid for the second night of a back-to-back schedule. He was superb against the Toronto Raptors and continued that form against the Portland Trail Blazers. The reigning NBA MVP finished with 35 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists, six blocks and two steals against Portland. Sixers coach Nick Nurse was happy they played “The Process.”

Some fans, though, weren’t impressed with Embiid’s numbers. They are going to hold him to a higher standard, particularly after last year’s playoff failure:

“We not moved by Embiid’s regular szn stats anymore”

After finishing runner-up to Nikola Jokic in the MVP voting for two years, Joel Embiid finally grabbed the Michael Jordan Trophy last season. Embiid’s 76ers, though, were again sent home packing by their nemesis, the Boston Celtics in the playoffs.

Embiid, James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers had a 3-2 series lead versus the Celtics in the semifinals of the Eastern Conference. They couldn’t close out Boston and lost another second-round series.

After firing Doc Rivers, the Sixers quickly replaced him with Nick Nurse. Philly is hoping that with Nurse calling the shots, the team will eventually get over the hump. Over the last two games, even without Harden, the 76ers have been playing quite well.

For the Sixers to succeed, they will have to hope Embiid sustains his form from the regular season to the playoffs.

Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris gave Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers a big boost

Joel Embiid wasn’t a solo act against the Portland Trail Blazers. He had plenty of support from Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey. The forward had 24 points, five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal. Maxey, meanwhile, finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Harris and Maxey’s superb performances were much-needed by the Philadelphia 76ers. For the third straight game, James Harden did not play for the team. Harden is still reportedly angling for a trade although the 76ers are saying that he is ramping up his conditioning.

With Nurse calling the shots, the 76ers have been playing well without “The Beard.” They nearly beat the Milwaukee Bucks in their season-opener and have been impressive in wins against the Toronto Raptors and Portland Trail Blazers.

With Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey stepping up, Harden’s absence has been mitigated. It’s a long season, though. Philly will need both players to keep up their form to help Joel Embiid carry the team to the playoffs.