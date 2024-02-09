"Not a podcast persona": Fans not feeling it with Dwyane Wade's latest venture, diss his interviewing skills with Lindsey Vonn

Dwyane Wade's latest venture, 'The Why with Dwyane Wade' podcast, hasn't been a roaring hit with fans. The former Miami Heat star hosts the new iHeartPodcast series podcast, where he has candid chats with athletes, musicians, entrepreneurs and stars from the entertainment world.

Guests on the show include former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, Rick Ross and Pat Riley. The latest was with former World Cup alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn, but fans weren't too positive with their reviews, especially for Wade's persona as a host.

One feels Wade is not a podcast persona, responding on Instagram:

"This dude is so boring. You're not a podcast persona"

One fan reckons Wade doesn't have a podcast persona.

You can view the clip below:

More responses trickled in:

Wade's podcast episode received mixed reviews

Some on his interaction skills.

Dwyane Wade's interaction saw some comments come in as well

More general reactions followed as well.

Dwyane Wade's mannerisms left fans in splits

Wade was part of the 2023 class that was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. The three-time NBA champion was presented by Sixers legend Allen Iverson.

After a decorated career with the Miami Heat, Wade has focused his attention on his latest podcast, where he interacts with eminent personalities from different walks of life, and hopefully the reviews change for the better.

"I'm very opinionated": Dwyane Wade explains why he launched his own podcast

After announcing that he would take the podcast route, the three-time NBA champion spoke to BET about 'The Why' and explained the reason behind launching his own show.

His first episode featured Hall of Famers Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol and Tony Parker.

"I miss my voice being heard on certain topics because I'm very opinionated," said Wade. "I love to talk and not just about the game of basketball. I love to talk about people and about what I learned from them as well. Creating “The Why” podcast is an opportunity for listeners to come in and learn something from other people's experiences.

"Listeners we’ll get to hear other people’s experiences from their walk of life. They’ll get to hear some of the things they've been through and you never know what nugget someone will say that hit what someone is dealing with in real life. I'm a very curious person, so I just want to share that on “The Why” and hopefully the listeners want to go on a journey with me

During his 16-year run in the NBA, the Chicago native won three championships, a Finals MVP. He's an 8x All-NBA Team star, 13x NBA All-Star, 3x All-Defensive Team and an Olympic gold medalist. In October 2021, Wade made the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

