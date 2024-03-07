"Nowhere near the same type of player" - Warriors radio host comparing Jonathan Kuminga's ceiling to Knicks legend has NBA fans puzzled

Amid Golden State Warriors third-year forward Jonathan Kuminga’s midseason breakout, many have been reimagining his ceiling. That includes one Warriors radio host who recently provided a bold comparison for the 21-year-old, which left NBA fans perplexed.

On 95.7 The Game’s “Steiny and Guru” show, hosts Matt Steinmetz and Daryle Johnson were asked which player Kuminga could compare to in three years. Johnson went with Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, one of the league’s most reliable two-way role players.

Steinmetz, on the other hand, offered a much bolder comparison, Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks legend Amar'e Stoudemire. Although, he noted that Kuminga (6-foot-8, 210 pounds) would have to bulk up to stack up against the six-time All-Star big man (6-foot-10, 245 pounds).

“I would actually say — and I don’t want to get anyone’s hopes up — a little Amar'e Stoudemire,” Steinmetz said. “A little bit. If he gets bigger and stronger. … Stoudemire had a pretty complete package, he really did. He could face up and make shots, really good in the low post. I’ll say best case, Amar'e Stoudemire.”

However, fans on X/Twitter weren’t too fond of the comparison. They remarked about Kuminga having a different playstyle than Stoudemire, who was one of the NBA’s most dominant and explosive low-post players.

“Nowhere near the same type of player,” one fan said.

“Did he just pull a name out of a hat? It makes no sense on any level,” another said.

Meanwhile, others provided different best-case scenario comparisons for the 21-year-old.

“Could’ve said his literal [Suns] teammate Shawn Marion and it would’ve been a great comp,” one fan said.

“Huh? [I] Don’t get it. I could see more Kawhi [Leonard],” another said.

Below are some more of the top fan reactions to Steinmetz’s bold comparison:

Comparing Amar'e Stoudemire’s third season to Year 3 Jonathan Kuminga

Most would probably agree that Jonathan Kuminga has a long way to go to reach Amar'e Stoudemire’s level. Notably, by his third season with the Suns, Stoudemire was already an All-Star.

Over 80 games in the 2004-05 season, Stoudemire averaged 26.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game on 55.9% shooting. The then-22-year-old's 26.0 ppg scoring average marked his career high, earning him his first All-Star selection and a ninth-place finish in MVP voting.

In contrast, Kuminga is averaging 15.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.1 apg, 0.7 spg and 0.5 bpg on 53.1% shooting through 60 games in Year 3. However, over his last 24 contests, the third-year forward has increased his scoring average to 20.0 ppg, showcasing his offensive upside.

He may not be as physically imposing or have the same playstyle as Stoudemire. However, the Warriors youngster replicating the six-time All-Star’s level of production in three years may not be too far-fetched if he continues his upward trajectory.

