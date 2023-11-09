"Nuggets aren’t even gonna make playoffs now" - NBA fans in frenzy as Jamal Murray set to miss remainder of month after injury

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray is expected to be sidelined for the rest of November due to a right hamstring strain, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday. Murray suffered the injury during the Nuggets' win against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

According to Wojnarowski, the Nuggets are being careful in their approach to ensure that there will be no lingering problems with Murray's hamstring.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It is anticipated that Murray will require three to four weeks of recovery before he can make a return to the game.

Despite the Nuggets boasting one of the deepest rosters in the NBA, with several impactful role players, some fans couldn't help but dwell on the potential ramifications of Murray's injury in a highly competitive Western Conference.

Expand Tweet

Murray averaged 16.3 points, 7.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds in his first seven games this season. He shot 43.8% from beyond the arc in 4.6 attempts per game.

The Nuggets are facing a challenging schedule this month, going up against the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, LA Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs.

Expand Tweet

Some fans are relieved that the injury turned out to be not as severe as initially feared.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Michael Malone talks about Jamal Murray’s injury

Denver coach Michael Malone said the Nuggets are taking extra precautions when it comes to Jamal Murray's injury, focusing on the long-term perspective and the overall well-being of the team.

"You have to have the big picture in mind and make sure we’re putting him in position to get healthy before he comes back," Malone said (via The Denver Post).

"Because this is an injury that, if you keep having recurring hamstring injuries or soft tissue injuries, they can linger and become even worse. And that’s the one thing we do not want to happen.”

Injuries have been a persistent issue for Murray. Last season, he played in just 65 regular season games after missing the entire season before that due to an ACL injury. In each of the two seasons prior to his ACL injury, Jamal Murray played in fewer than 60 games.

Murray has proven himself as a reliable playoff performer. In the 2022-23 playoffs, he averaged 26.1 points, 7.1 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game and helped the Nuggets reach the championship.

With Jamal Murray sidelined, the team is looking to veterans like Reggie Jackson, two-way player Collin Gillespie, and rookie second-round draft pick Jalen Pickett to step up and fill the void.