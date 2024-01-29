"Obviously Embiid": NBA fans draw parallels to Lamar Jackson after Ravens' crushing defeat in conference championship game

NBA fans compared Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson with Philadelphia 76ers star big man Joel Embiid following the Ravens' heartbreaking 17-10 conference championship loss at home to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

StatMuse tweeted a question about Lamar Jackson's equivalent in the NBA. While fans had a plethora of answers, many compared him with Joel Embiid due to the Sixers' big man's lack of postseason success despite being one of the most dominant forces in the league.

"Obviously Embiid. MVP’s that choke in the playoffs," tweeted one fan.

"Duck man," said another.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"Embiid in the playoffs"

"It's a combination of Westbrook and Embiid"

"I would say Embiid but at least Lamar has made it to a conference championship game"

"Embiid. MVP who chokes in playoffs"

"Embiid to be honest"

"People say Embiid but Embiid is a better basketball player than Lamar is at football"

Can Joel Embiid prove NBA critics wrong this season?

Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers

Joel Embiid has been nothing short of spectacular this season. He's averaging a career-high 36.0 points per game and is once again leading the race for the MVP award.

However, since his rookie year, Embiid has proven that he's a great player, but despite achieving numerous individual accolades, the Philadelphia 76ers star hs failed in the postseason.

The Sixers have been one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference under Embiid, but they have floundered in the playoffs. As a result, Embiid has built a reputation of being a choker, someone who finds success during the regular season but can't back it up in the postseason.

Fast forward to the present day, Philly once again looks promising and seems like they could win the NBA title this year. Nevertheless, many fans and critics don't consider the Sixers to be the favorites due to their lack of success in the playoffs. However, things could be this year, as Joel Embiid's new duo looks better than James Harden and Ben Simmons.

When Harden exited from Philadelphia, Tyrese Maxey became Embiid's tandem, and the two have become a dynamic duo. Maxey is a young NBA talent playing in his fourth season.

He could be more hungry for success than Embiid's previous teammates. Given these factors, there's hope that the Sixers could win it all this season.

