"Officially in danger territory": LA Lakers fans in shambles after Wizards nearly cause an upset with improbable comeback

The LA Lakers (45-33) recently went up against the Washington Wizards (15-62). Given their disparity in standings, the Lakers should've easily come up with a win. While LA ultimately secured their victory, the Wizards nearly turned things around in the fourth quarter in an attempt to complete a comeback upset victory.

Fortunately for the Purple and Gold, they managed to maintain their lead and barely escaped what would've been an embarrassing outcome.

Fans on social media are now roasting the LA Lakers for nearly falling to one of the worst teams in the NBA today. Here's what some fans had to say on X/Twitter:

"We are officially in danger territory."

"This horrific coach Ham wouldn't call a timeout even if he was at gunpoint"

"I don’t understand how you can let a team go on a 15-0 run and not call a timeout in between that run?"

Twitter user Matthew Edwards (@Matthew_E91) pointed out how incompetent of a coach Darvin Ham can be for the LA Lakers, highlighting how they nearly blew a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter without taking a single timeout:

"Darvin just watched a 17 point lead get dwindled down to 2 and didn’t take a single timeout. In complete seriousness what is the point of having a coach out there if he’s just going to stand there and do less than a dead man could?"

Twitter user Lakers101 (@bray_lo23) ranted about how coach Darvin Ham is the doom of the Purple and Gold:

"We’re gonna lose and it’s all because Ham failed to make any adjustments or call any timeouts."

Twitter user David Sabatini (@DavidSabatini10) did away from the norm by blaming Anthony Davis and LeBron James instead of coach Ham:

"Let's stop blaming Ham for this, it is Lebron and AD fault for giving up big leads."

Twitter user LakerStan (@LakerSimp) called out coach Ham for settling for a three-guard lineup that was getting pulverized down the stretch:

"Pockets just watching 3 guard lineups ruin our lead!!"

Lastly, Twitter user David (@drose2664) fired shots at D'Angelo Russell for saying that the Lakers are having fun despite nearly losing the game:

"But according to DLo they are having fun"

LA Lakers vs Washington Wizards Recap: Lakers survive 4th quarter scare

Los Angeles Lakers v Washington Wizards

On Wednesday, the LA Lakers faced off against the Washington Wizards in their final road game before returning home to host the Cleveland Cavaliers (46-30). With a two-game winning streak, the Lakers aimed to extend their run of success.

Sitting just two games behind the New Orleans Pelicans (45-30), currently occupying sixth place in the Western Conference, a victory over Washington would enhance the Lakers' prospects of clinching the No. 6 seed in the playoffs.

The LA Lakers took control early on, dominating the first quarter to establish a 39-29 lead. Anthony Davis led the charge with a remarkable 19-point performance in the opening period, while D'Angelo Russell provided valuable support with eight points.

Jordan Poole also made his presence felt in the first quarter, contributing 13 points for the Wizards. However, Davis' offensive prowess proved too formidable for Washington to counter, giving the Lakers an edge.

In the second quarter, LeBron James stepped up with an 11-point display to maintain the Lakers' lead. With Davis cooling off, James' contribution was crucial to keep the team ahead.

Despite efforts from Kyle Kuzma and Poole to narrow the gap, the Lakers maintained a 67-60 advantage at halftime. The game remained closely contested, with both teams fighting to stay in contention.

The Lakers extended their lead in the third quarter, outscoring the Wizards 34-26 to build a commanding 101-86 advantage. Contributions came from various starters including Russell, Davis and Rui Hachimura.

Although the Wizards rallied in the fourth quarter, reducing the deficit to just five points, the LA Lakers held on for a hard-fought 125-120 victory. Anthony Davis delivered a stellar double-double performance to lead the Lakers to victory, with strong support from the rest of the starting lineup.