"Oh sh*t, that's crazy': Jaime Jaquez reacting to chasing Dwyane Wade's record

Jaime Jaquez Jr. has been having an impressive rookie year coming in as the 2023 NBA draft 18th overall pick by the Miami Heat. In his 26th game, the former UCLA Bruin has one record he could break with the Heat in the next few days.

In 13 straight games, Jaquez has tallied double figures and is two games away from tying Dwyane Wade's record of most consecutive double-figure scoring as a Miami Heat rookie.

Asked what he thought about the possibility of tying Wade's record or even breaking it baffles Jaquez to the brink of cussing in front of the television crowd. However, he's just expressing his joy of being linked to the Heat legend.

"Oh sh*t ... that's crazy ... Oh, I can't say that," blurts Jaquez Jr. "I mean, I don't even know. That's just a crazy statistic just to be mentioned in the same sentence as a name like that is just an honor."

In 26 games, Jaquez is averaging 13.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He's shooting 39.2% from the 3-point line and an accurate 51.7% from the field.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. has a chance to get an inch closer to Wade's record when the Heat faces the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. He could tie the record in a road game against the Orlando Magic and break it against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. knew the ball was in when it left Jimmy Butler's hands

With the game tied at 116-all, Jimmy Butler took the game into his own hands as he sank a step-back jumper for the buzzer-beater winner over his former team, the Chicago Bulls, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Among the Heat players on the court during Butler's game-winner was Jaime Jaquez Jr. who was positioned for the corner three in case of a kickout. However, it was not needed, as he already knew that the ball would drop inside the basket the moment Butler took the shot.

"I knew it was in the moment it left his hands. I was like 'let's go home'. We didn't want that game to go into overtime. So when he shot that shot and when I saw it leaves his hands, I know it was good," said Jaquez.

Jimmy Butler ended the game with 28 points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks while Jaime Jaquez Jr. came off the bench with 19 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals.