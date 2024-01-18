OKC Thunder Injury Report (January 18): Will Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams suit up against the Utah Jazz?

Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams are not on the OKC Thunder’s injury report so they should be available on Thursday against the Utah Jazz. For just the second time this season, Oklahoma doesn’t have anyone dealing with any injury. The Thunder’s entire roster is ready to contribute and snap a two-game losing streak when they face the Jazz.

Holmgren and Williams’ availability will be important for the Thunder as they try to bounce back from consecutive losses. They bowed to the LA Lakers 112-105 on Monday before failing to overcome the LA Clippers 128-117 the following night.

After the said losses, the Thunder have dropped to 27-13, which is still good for second place in the Western Conference. They trail the Minnesota Timberwolves (29-11) for the best record in their conference. The blossoming frontline partnership of Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams has been a huge factor in Oklahoma’s elite play this season.

What happened to Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams?

Chet Holmgren’s story is one of redemption and resilience. After sitting out the entire 2022-23 campaign due to a broken foot, he has not missed a game yet this season. The former Gonzaga star joins Isaiah Joe and rookie Cason Wallace as the only Thunder players with a perfect 40-for-for game attendance.

OKC will be hoping he stays healthy as he has been unquestionably a big part of their success. Holmgren may yet walk away with the Rookie of the Year honors if he remains injury-free.

Meanwhile, Jalen Williams has missed just three games this season. He injured his hip in the Thunder’s 130-123 overtime win over the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 18 last year. Oklahoma’s rising star was sidelined for three games to recover from the said injury.

Williams has since been available for the OKC Thunder since returning on Nov. 29 versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Where to watch the OKC Thunder vs Utah Jazz game?

Like the Thunder, the Utah Jazz are also at full strength ahead of their showdown on Thursday. It will be an interesting battle between two healthy and young teams.

The game will not be nationally televised but live streaming is available via the NBA League Pass. Local networks such as KJZZ and Bally Sports OK will also cover the match.

