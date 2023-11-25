OKC Thunder Injury Report (Nov 25): Latest update on Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, and Josh Giddey’s availability

Jalen Williams has been ruled out by the OKC Thunder on Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers while Chet Holmgren and Josh Giddey are available. Williams is dealing with a left hip strain and will miss his third game in a row. The Thunder have not provided a specific return date for the versatile forward. Rookie Cason Wallace has been inserted into the starting lineup as Williams’ replacement.

Meanwhile, Chet Holmgren will continue to have a perfect attendance in the 2023-24 season. He has seen action in Oklahoma’s first 15 games. That trend will continue on Saturday against the 76ers. Oklahoma and Thunder fans have been waiting for this date. The game will be the first time Holmgren will have a chance to take on the reigning NBA MVP.

Holmgren passed his test against two-time MVP Nikola Jokic late last month. The lanky rookie finished with 19 points and four rebounds. Jokic, however, manhandled everyone the Thunder threw at him, including Holmgren. “The Joker” ended the night with 28 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in a 128-95 blowout win.

The Serbian commented after the game against the Thunder that Chet Holmgren could make use of some “fat.” Unfortunately for Oklahoma, the lanky rookie doesn’t have that bulk yet when he faces Joel Embiid on Saturday. Unlike the Denver game, Holmgren will not have Jalen Williams who will take on the unenviable job of guarding one of the NBA’s most punishing inside operators.

The limelight, unquestionably, is on Josh Giddey. The Australian is not injured but many fans are wondering if he will be allowed to play. After shocking allegations of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor came out, the NBA has decided to conduct its own investigation on Giddey.

The OKC Thunder has not released a statement regarding the league’s decision but coach Mark Daigneault was asked to comment. His response was brief and non-substantial:

"Personal matter, and I have no comment on it. And that'll be my comment on anything related."

The OKC Thunder are slight underdogs against the Philadelphia 76ers

The OKC Thunder will be playing in front of their home fans. Jalen Williams’ unavailability and Josh Giddey’s controversial situation may be reasons the Thunder are +1 underdogs.

Williams’ absence will have a big impact on Oklahoma on both ends of the floor. He is their second-leading scorer with 17.5 PPG and one of the team’s most versatile defenders. The sophomore often takes on the job of guarding the opposing team’s best big man.

Unfortunately for the OKC Thunder, the best big man on Saturday will be no less than the reigning MVP. Mark Daigneault’s defense will have to step up without Williams. They will also be hoping that Josh Giddey’s situation will not become a distraction that will hurt the team.