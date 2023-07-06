The first game on the Summer League docet tonight is the OKC Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers. Tip off is set to begin at 7:00 pm Eastern Time.

For those that want to tune into OKC Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers, the game will be aired on television. It will be shown on ESPN2 for a national audience to tune into the action.

This will be the third matchup for both these teams in Summer League. The 76ers kicked off their schedule Monday night with a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. It was a tight game, but they ended up losing 94-92. They were back in action Wedneday and managed to pick up a double-digit win over the Utah Jazz.

The Thunder kicked off Summer League on Monday as well, taking on the Utah Jazz. They came away with a 95-85 win. Next up on their schedule was the Memphis Grizzlies, who went on to win the matchup 94-86.

What big names will be playing in OKC Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers?

By far the biggest name taking the court in OKC Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers Thursday is Chet Holmgren. After missing all of the 2023 season, the former No. 2 is back in action. In their last matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, he ended the night with ten points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks.

For the Philadelphia 76ers, Jaden Springer is the big name to watch. The former first-round pick has seen minimal time at the NBA level, but continues to grow his game in Summer League and the G-League.

This season, Springer played in 24 games for the Delaware Blue Coats. In that time, he posted averages of 19 points, five rebounds, and three assists. Springer was also named the steals champion after averaging over two per game.

Another notable name in the matchup is Rookie of the Year runner-up Jalen Williams. He put together an impressive campaign for the Thunder, but was beat out by Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero.

