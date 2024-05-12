"Oklahoma S**ty" - Bob Myers' hilarious gaffe caught on air goes viral 

Former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers provided an unexpected moment of amusement on Saturday with an on-air slipup. While discussing the OKC Thunder's 105-101 loss to the visiting Dallas Mavericks, Myers accidentally blurted out, "Oklahoma S***y" before quickly correcting himself to "Oklahoma City."

Expand Tweet

As Myers engaged in a discussion on ESPN's "NBA Countdown" alongside analysts Stephen A. Smith and Michael Wilbon, he said "Oklahoma City shot," but mashed the "City" and "shot" together. The ever-watchful internet wasted no time, and the phrase "Oklahoma S**ty" swiftly gained traction across X, sparking a wave of amusement and reactions from users.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with a game-high 31 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks, the scoring production for the Thunder was largely limited. Rookie Chet Holmgren had a quiet night with 13 points. OKC shot 46.9%, including, 33.3% from 3-point range in the loss.

MVP: Should SGA have taken the crown over Nikola Jokic?

The NBA MVP race was fiercely contested this year, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander claiming second place and Luka Doncic finishing third, while Nikola Jokic secured his third consecutive MVP award. However, the remarkable season of OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has ignited debate: Should SGA have been awarded the MVP trophy over Jokic?

His statistics spoke volumes. With an average of 30.1 points per game, ranking third in the league, along with a career-high 6.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game, he showcased a well-rounded skill set, impacting the game on both ends of the floor. He tied Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox as the NBA's steals champion with 150.

Expand Tweet

On "NBA Countdown," Stephen A. Smith made a compelling argument for SGA's MVP candidacy, emphasizing his remarkable statistics and leadership qualities:

"This man averaged 30, OK? Third in the league scoring. ... Fifty-plus games, he scored over 30. This man led the league ... in steals with De'Aaron Fox. They got the second-youngest squad in the NBA, if I remember correctly, and they still got the No. 1 overall seed (in the West) with 57 wins."

Expand Tweet

This year's MVP race was incredibly tight. Jokic's consistency and all-around dominance were undeniable, making a strong case for his third MVP award. However, SGA's remarkable scoring surge, leadership of a burgeoning young team and improved efficiency cannot be overlooked.