"Old heads just hating" - NBA fans react to HOFer reportedly saying Stephen Curry would average 17 PPG in the past

NBA fans had a lot to say after an unknown Hall of Famer diminished Stephen Curry's scoring abilities. Fresh off a 52-point game, the Golden State Warriors superstar was one of the main storylines in the NBA on Wednesday.

In the wake of his impressive performance, Stephen A. Smith said an anonymous NBA Hall of Famer didn't believe Curry would have been as dominant in his era, adding that he would have gotten hurt.

"I had a Hall of Famer come up to me and said to me, 'Steph Curry would not have averaged more than 17 points a game. ... In our era, we would've hurt him,'" Smith said in Wednesday's edition of "First Take."

Reactions didn't take long to arrive, with many fans calling out old players over the constant criticism of the new generation.

"Old heads just hating now 🤦‍♂️," one fan said.

"Old heads are so jealous of current stars it’s hilarious 😂," another fan said.

"So it’s disrespectful when the younger players say they’d score 250 in that era but it’s not when the older players say they’d hurt one of these younger guys when they played? 😟," one fan said.

Others were confident in Stephen Curry's chances to shine in whichever era he plays.

"Curry would shot even more three's in any other era cause he would have to. Game was more physical so him driving to the basket wouldn't work. With that being said I think in Jordan Era he'd average somewhere between 26 - 32 PPG if he had a coach that would allow him to shoot," one fan said.

"Steph would average the exact same if not more in prior eras 😂😂," another fan said.

Stephen Curry put on a show against the Memphis Grizzlies

Despite sharing a big night with Denver Nuggets star big man Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry's scoring outburst helped his team win the game, unlike the Serbian. The Warriors handled the Memphis Grizzlies 134-125 on Tuesday to win their fourth consecutive game and the third on the road.

Curry grabbed 10 rebounds, dished two assists, blocked one shot and stole five balls. The Warriors improved to 44-31 and overtook the Grizzlies (44-32) for the No. 5 spot in the Western Conference standings.

The Dubs are heating up at the right time and now the LA Lakers (46-29), who are No. 4 on the leaderboard, are their next target. They clash with each other on Thursday in a game that could prove crucial for their top-four-seed aspirations.

