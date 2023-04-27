"One down, two more to go" - Stephen A. Smith says the New York Knicks are going on a Finals run after they knock out the Cavs

Stephen A. Smith, one of the New York Knicks' most loyal supporters, couldn't hold back his excitement after his team eliminated the Cleveland Cavaliers. New York's 106-95 win over Cleveland in Game 5 pushed them to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The ESPN analyst unabashedly posted this celebration on Twitter:

"One down, two more to go. I'm thinking finals, baby! I'm thinking, finals. Orange and blue skies! Go New York go. Yeah! Sorry about that Donovan Mitchell, I love you, brother. New York is in the house!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Stephen A. Smith has been bemoaning on national TV for years about how his beloved New York Knicks have become almost irrelevant. New York hasn't gone past the first-round of the playoffs since 2013.

The Knicks reached the NBA Finals in 1999 but were beaten by Tim Duncan, David Robinson and the San Antonio Spurs. New York then went to the conference finals the following year but were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers.

The sports talk show host also lambasted the franchise for failing to get some of the NBA's top free agents. He couldn't believe why Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving snubbed his beloved team.

Donovan Mitchell was the latest superstar the New York Knicks couldn't land in the offseason. "Spida" was dangled in a trade by the Utah Jazz but was sent to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Stephen A. Smith, though, still hoped that the Knicks would show up in the playoffs. After New York won Game 1, Smith was ecstatic. He predicted that the Knicks would win via a hard-fought Game 7, which he later changed to Game 6.

Smith's prediction, it turned out, was a little too conservative. The fifth-seeded New York Knicks needed only five games to eliminate the fourth-ranked Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Knicks will await the winner of the Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks series as their second-round opponents.

The New York Knicks bucked Julius Randle's left ankle injury to send the Cleveland Cavaliers home

Julius Randle's left ankle was one of the biggest storylines heading into Game 1 of the series between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers. The All-Star forward sprained it on Mar. 29 against the Miami Heat.

The Knicks promptly shut down Randle, hoping he would be ready for the postseason. "Don Julio" had an inefficient outing in Game 1 but was instrumental in the Knicks' upset win over Cleveland.

Julius Randle re-injured his left ankle in the second quarter of Game 5. Randle appeared to have stepped on the foot of Cavs shooting guard Caris LeVert's foot.

The versatile forward played only 16 minutes and finished with 13 points, six assists and four rebounds.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Julius Randle heads to the locker room after re-injuring his ankle Julius Randle heads to the locker room after re-injuring his ankle https://t.co/2NhlqAWLOM

Jalen Brunson, who led the Knicks to victory, had this to say about Randle's injury:

""Next man mentality, next man up"

Knicks Videos @sny_knicks "Next man mentality, next man up"



Jalen Brunson talks about the Knicks' mindset in overcoming Julius Randle's injury tonight: "Next man mentality, next man up"Jalen Brunson talks about the Knicks' mindset in overcoming Julius Randle's injury tonight: https://t.co/tubiorPbyb

The New York Knicks responded to the adversity and kept the Cleveland Cavaliers at bay. New York, however, will face an uphill battle in the next series if Julius Randle is unavailable or hampered by the injury.

Also read: “You have not been in New York suffering for 50 years “ - Stephen A. Smith raves about probable Knicks vs. Cavaliers matchup

Poll : 0 votes