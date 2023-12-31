Orlando Magic vs Phoenix Suns starting lineups and depth chart for Dec. 31, 2023 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Orlando Magic vs Phoenix Suns matchup is set to happen on Sunday, January 31, as part of the six-game slate in the NBA. This is the first time both teams meet in the 2023–24 season. The Suns have won three of their last four matchups with the Magic.

This game takes place inside the halls of the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Bally Sports Florida and Arizona Family Sports can be the eyes of basketball fans inside the venue through their television broadcast that begins at 8:00 p.m.

Eastern Time. NBA League Pass has the match-up on their page for those who prefer watching through an online live stream.

Injuries for Orlando Magic vs Phoenix Suns

Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of the Orlando Magic vs Phoenix Suns game on the last day of 2023.

Orlando Magic injuries for Dec. 31, 2023

The Orlando Magic has a deep injury list and despite that, they own the fourth-best record in the NBA Eastern Conference standings. Wendell Carter Jr., Jonathan Isaac and Garry Harris are all marked as 'questionable' and should be game-time decisions for the team's medical staff.

Joe Ingles and Markele Fultz are not expected to play and both of them still don't have a timeline to get back on the roster.

Phoenix Suns injuries for Dec. 31, 2023

Josh Okogie is listed as 'probable' to play against the Orlando Magic, depending on how his ankle injury heals up before the game. Nassir Little and Damian Lee are both out and still nursing their respective injuries.

Orlando Magic vs Phoenix Suns starting lineups and depth chart

Orlando Magic starting lineups and depth chart for Dec. 31, 2023

With Markelle Fultz out, Jalen Suggs has been starting at point guard and he is joined by rookie Anthony Black. Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero are locked in the forward position, while Goga Bitadze has been starting at center while waiting for Wendell Carter Jr. return from an injury.

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jalen Suggs Trevelin Queen Markelle Fultz* SG Anthony Black Cole Anthony Gary Harris* SF Franz Wagner Caleb Houston Joe Ingles* PF Paolo Banchero Chuma Okeke Jonathan Isaac* C Goga Bitadze Mortiz Wagner Wendell Carter Jr.*

Phoenix Suns starting lineups and depth chart for Dec. 31, 2023

The 'big three' of the Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal are all playing and should start against the Magic. Jusuf Nurkic should get the center position, while Grayson Allen should be the last starter to help spread the floor with his shooting.

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Devin Booker Jordan Goodwyn Saben Lee SG Bradley Beal Eric Gordon Theo Maledon SF Grayson Allen Keita Bates-Diop Yuta Watanabe PF Kevin Durant Chimezie Metu Bol Bol C Jusuf Nurkic Drew Eubanks Udoka Azubuike

Orlando Magic vs Phoenix Suns key matchups

The Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns game has a lot of interesting talent that will take on the basketball court. The young Magic squad will get to test their skills against one of the league's best-formed teams. Here are the key matchups that will keep basketball fans glued to their TV sets.

Paolo Banchero vs Kevin Durant

The 2023 ROY vs. the former league MVP. This is like the present meets the future type of matchup and we should see how much growth Paolo Banchero had on his second year against the likes of Kevin Durant.

Jalen Suggs vs Devin Booker

This may look like a mismatch from the first view but Jalen Suggs has been balling well in the past few games. He should make Devin Booker his barometer on how much he improved and adjusted to the NBA style of basketball entering his third year in the league.