"Parsons getting revenge for Cowboys hate" - Stephen A. Smith winding at hospital after Micah Parsons broke his ankles has NBA fans in splits

The 2024 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will feature ESPN's Stephen A. Smith's team going up against NFL legend Shannon Sharpe's team later at 7 p.m. EST. However, during a practice run earlier in the morning against Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Smith ended up getting X-rays in the hospital after getting crossed over.

Smith managed to make an appearance on ESPN's "First Take" and revealed that he is wearing an ankle brace and hilariously blamed some sweat on the floor as the culprit for the incident. Matched up later tonight against Shannon Sharpe, fans are in for an entertaining game.

Additionally, several NBA fans couldn't help but post their reactions to the news concerning Stephen A. Smith, via X:

"Parsons getting his revenge for all the Cowboys hate."

It's one thing to get dropped by someone after a crossover move, but it's even worse when it results in getting checked by the doctors. NBA fans, being vocal as ever, instantly mocked Smith for what befell him, considering that the ESPN host is one of the loudest individuals in the sports journalism industry.

Additionally, fans were quick to point out how quick karma can be toward someone such as Stephen A. Smith, who is known for being publicly critical of the Dallas Cowboys. His criticism of the team has been a common theme, which the fans jokingly pointed out as what led to his ankle injury.

Be that as it may, Stephen A. Smith luckily will be available to show up tonight at the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, even if it means that he'll be wearing an ankle brace.

Stephen A. Smith explained what went down between him and Micah Parsons

Speaking on ESPN's "First Take," the popular New York Knicks fan hilariously explained how he sustained his injury after going one-on-one with Micah Parsons.

"That damn Micah Parsons is on the basketball court acting like he trying to sack quarterbacks and stuff," Smith said. "He and I were shooting around. Shooting against one another, and it was some sweat on the floor, and I was about to pull up, just shoot it, I literally bust my a**."

Being known for his strong sports takes, Smith is also regarded as one who doesn't back down from competition. However, this proved to be one that unfortunately led to a visit to the hospital.

The memes have already started to pile up to the point that his co-hosts at ESPN's "First Take" joined in on the jabs aimed at Stephen A. Smith.

Be that as it may, he still has an NBA All-Star Celebrity Game to coach and can easily silence some of the mockers with a win over Shannon Sharpe.