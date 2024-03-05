"Passed around like a blunt" - NBA fans clown Mike Muscala over Thunder center's peculiar Linkedin profile

Mike Muscala, to the surprise of many, is back in Oklahoma as added frontcourt depth for the likely playoff-bound Thunder. The backup big man previously played for the Detroit Pistons before he was waived after the trade deadline. After clearing waivers, he went to a place that he knows well and is a fan favorite.

Muscala has played for seven teams in 11 seasons in the NBA, a journey that is reflected in his LinkedIn bio. Staying in the said league is difficult for many; having played for more than a decade is quite an achievement in itself.

Still, some fans couldn’t hold back trolling him for it:

“Passed around like a blunt”

Mike Muscala was picked 44th in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks before he was traded to the Atlanta Hawks. He spent five seasons with them, the longest he has stayed for one franchise. From Atlanta, he went to the Philadelphia 76ers and then had a brief stop with the LA Lakers.

After moving from one city to another during the 2018-19 season, Muscala found some stability with the OKC Thunder. He was in Oklahoma from 2019-20 to 202-23 before he was shipped to the Boston Celtics. This season, he played 24 games with the Washington Wizards and 13 with the Detroit Pistons before the Motor City team waived him.

The OKC Thunder brought him back for frontline depth behind Chet Holmgren, Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams. He is competing for minutes against Bismack Biyombo, another newly acquired center.

Mike Muscala will be useful to the Thunder in certain situations

The OKC Thunder is the youngest team in the NBA, with a frontline that teams can only dream of. Headed by Chet Holmgren, their frontcourt has shooting, athleticism and length. Bismack Biyombo’s arrival will allow the Thunder to battle behemoths such as Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.

Mike Muscala will serve his purpose among OKC’s plethora of big men. A career 37.6% shooter from deep, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault will utilize him in certain situations. When Oklahoma needs another floor spacer who will not hesitate to launch from deep, Muscala will be a solid option off the bench.

It’s anybody’s guess how long Mike Muscala will stay with the Thunder as he becomes an unrestricted free agent next season. He will likely want to stay in Oklahoma if it’s up to him. If the Thunder will not give him a new contract, he could play elsewhere and proudly add it to his LinkedIn bio.