“Pat Bev did some elite gaslighting” – Karl-Anthony Towns hyping himself had NBA fans ridiculing him

With the way the game is being played, Karl-Anthony Towns perfectly fit the modern style and have contributed to the way modern big men have played. In a recent appearance on Patrick Beverley's podcast, Towns made a statement that didn't sit well with most NBA fans.

During one segment of the show, Beverley talked about a story where he was asked about who the best center is in the league right now. Having played with Towns, many thought he'd choose a different player. However, he went on and named KAT as the best big man in the league, despite playing with Anthony Davis in the LA Lakers.

With this, the Minnesota Timberwolves star garnered a ton of energy and hyped himself up.

"When my time is up and I retire… there will be people that say I changed the game." Towns said.

Following his statement, many fans found it hilarious and decided to talk about him on social media. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans.

It's no surprise that fans reacted negatively to what KAT said. So far in his career, Towns hasn't had any significant success. Due to this, he isn't regarded as one of the best stars in the league. During this season, he only appeared in 29 games and was on the bench for the majority of the team's campaign due to injury.

Towns' numbers were down last season, only averaging 20.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.8 assists. His efficiency on the floor dropped as well, KAT only shot 49.5 % from the field and 36.6% from the three-point area. During the postseason, the three-time All-Star underperformed and his team lost to the Denver Nuggets.

The Wolves big man only averaged 18.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 25% from beyond the arc.

Patrick Beverley praises Karl-Anthony Towns as the best big man in the NBA

Beverley really thinks highly of the players he's played with. In his podcast, Pat Bev showed a ton of love and respect for Karl-Anthony Towns by calling him the best big man in the league today.

"I have my personal intake of who I think the best 5-man is." Beverley said.

"KAT. When it comes to like offensively gifted players, it's two people. It's KAT and it's James Harden and I think I got KAT one... I've been around this motherf*cker."

Clearly, not everyone agrees with the take that Pat Bev made. The reason why he was mentioned was probably they were teammates for quite some time. But still, Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the best centers of today.

