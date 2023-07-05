After forming a bond together in the Los Angeles Clippers organization, Patrick Beverley called his former coach Doc Rivers for some advice amidst free agency decisions.

Before signing a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, Patrick Beverly talked on "The Pat Bev Podcast," about what Doc Rivers told him over the phone.

"I love Philadelphia for you," Rivers said. "They need you. You will be great with Joel, James, he respects you, you'll be great for him. If I had you last season, we would've been a different team."

Beverley appreciated Rivers' honesty as he is fresh off being fired by the Philadelphia 76ers organization and answered in a professional manner. Beverley also mentioned that he liked that Doc Rivers didn't hold any grudges on the team when he asked about how it is with the 76ers.

Patrick Beverley is an interesting addition to the Philadelphia team alongside Joel Embiid as a defensive presence.

After struggling to perform to his standards with the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of the season, Patrick Beverley immediately made an impact once he landed with the Chicago Bulls.

He played tough and physical while also being a leader for the team as they made a late-season push to qualify for the play-in tournament. During the 22 games that Beverley played with the Bulls, he averaged 5.8 points per game (39.5% shooting, including 30.9% from 3-point range) and 4.9 rebounds.

His numbers went down compared to what he averaged with the Lakers, 6.4 ppg (40.2% shooting, including 34.8% from 3-point range). However, Beverley didn't fully fit in with the Lakers roster as there were too many guards and he wasn't an effective floor spacer from the 3-point line.

Now with the Philadelphia 76ers, Patrick Beverley can provide some tough-minded basketball on a team that has struggled to get over the second-round hump.

Patrick Beverley believes his salary shouldn't decrease as his game is still up to his standards

On "The Pat Bev Podcast," Beverley talked about his free agency market, prior to signing a one-year deal with the 76ers.

"My game hasn't dropped, so I don't think the number that I make this year should drop," Beverley said. "I'm at 13 so the money does go up. So my 13 this year become 15 next year."

Not really known as an offensive player, Patrick Beverley made a name for himself in the NBA as one of the best defensive-minded point guards. Listed at just 6-foot-2, Beverley always played tough, which earned him roster spots throughout different teams in his career.

