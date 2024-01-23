Patrick Beverley's girlfriend Mandana Bolourchi zooms around in her $351,250 Rolls-Royce while enjoying 'LA rains' 

Mandana Bolourchi posted an Instagram story having a rainy morning in LA. The wife of Philadelphia 76ers point guard Patrick Beverley, Mandana shared a snap stepping outside of her luxury car while it was raining. She captioned her post:

"Good morning from rainy LA"

Mandana Bolourchi stepping in LA rain (Image source: Instagram @the.mandana)

As seen in the image, the running board of the car shows the Cullinan logo of Rolls-Royce in bold, which is an ultra-expensive SUV costing a heavy $351,250.

Mandana Bolorouchi's 2022 Rolls-Royce Cullinan is an exquisite ultra-luxury SUV suitable for the highest levels of refinement, comfort and exclusivity. Boasting a velvety potent V-12 engine, this quarter-million-dollar elite luxury vehicle effortlessly embodies the spirit of opulence while offering supreme serenity and comfort.

Powered by a twin-turbo V-12 producing 563 horsepower (592 in the Black Badge version), the Cullinan offers both exceptional performance and remarkable ride comfort. However, Bolourchi also gave a glimpse of what it feels like sitting inside the British luxury vehicle. She shared another Instagram story while sitting at the driver seat.

Mandana rocking her partner's hoodie in the Rolls-Royce (Image source: Instagram @the.mandana)

Mandana Bolourchi supported by Patrick Beverly for her health and beauty brand

Mandana Bolourchi received heartfelt support from her boyfriend, NBA player Patrick Beverley, as she announced the launch of her health and beauty brand, "Mandana Beverly Hills," on Instagram in December 2023. Beverley took to the comments section to congratulate Mandana on the successful launch, showcasing the couple's mutual support for each other's endeavors.

While details about the couple's relationship remain relatively private, the Instagram post celebrating their one-year anniversary on Apr. 22, 2022, provided a glimpse into their affectionate bond.

The post, featuring Bolourchi and Beverley in glamorous attire beside a celebratory cake adorned with images of the couple and an airplane design, received significant engagement from fans, reflecting the couple's popularity and the warmth of their milestone celebration.

