Patrick Beverley shuts down Twitter account racist rumors after controversial Ja Morant-Quinn Ewers post: "Not the closest thing to racism"

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Patrick Beverley wasn't a fan of how some fans viewed Barstool Sports as racist. Fans pointed out the stark difference in their post regarding two different athletes, making them feel like the company favored one over the other.

In one of Ja Morant's games in New Orleans last week, he showed off a dance that caused a stir online. Many thought the Memphis Grizzlies star, who has been suspended twice for issues involving playing with guns on live social media feeds, was shooting an imaginary gun as he celebrated after a play. Barstool Sports posted Morant's dance with a caption that involved a witty line about shooting.

Quinn Ewers, a quarterback for the Texas Longhorns, did the same dance move in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Monday. Barstool Sports posted the video of him dancing and the caption didn't take a shot at Ewers getting involved in guns. Many accused the company of being racist since the football star is Caucasian, while Morant is African American.

Beverley shut down the accusations of the company being racist on his podcast.

"People calling Barstool racist," Beverley said. "Before I came to Barstool people were like, 'Yo, Pat, man, watch out for them. Man, they be making they be stretching the line with their jokes. You feel me?

Pat Bev's co-host, Adam Ferrone, asked the NBA player about his experience with the company.

"Not the closest thing to racism at all, not even close," Beverley said. "Like, really, like, feel kind of disrespect like, 'Damn, I can't believe somebody say that,' but you can see why."

The "Pat Bev Podcast" is one of the many shows under Barstool Sports. They started on Oct. 11, 2022. Since then, the podcast has started to gain approval from the public.

Patrick Beverley's strong opinion about the Sixth Man of the Year race

The Sixers (23-10) have been having a great season. They have the potential back-to-back MVP in Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey could win the Most Improved Player award. Other than those awards, Patrick Beverley believes the Sixth Man of the Year is also playing for Philly.

Beverley and Rone talked about how he's not getting recognized in the Sixth Man of the Year race. In the NBA's latest rankings, Austin Reaves leads the race as the potential winner for the award. But the Sixers guard believes he should be considered a candidate.

"I'm having a hell of a year," Beverley said. "I think the new NBA is all about numbers, right? ... But as far as impact, ask the coaches. Who on the bench impacts the Philadelphia 76ers?"

Beverley pointed out that he has the best plus/minus out of all the players coming off the bench this season. However, looking at the stats, he's at the 44th spot. His points won't carry his case as he's only averaging 4.3 a game.

